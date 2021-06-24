Cancel
Watch Alex Bleeker Cover ‘They Love Each Other’ In Big Sur: Exclusive Video Premiere

JamBase
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(((folkYEAH!))) will premiere a concert film featuring performances from Alex Bleeker and Kacey Johansing recorded earlier this year at The Henry Miller Memorial Library in Big Sur, California starting tomorrow (Friday, June 25) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and streaming through July 4 at 12 a.m. PT with tickets available here. JamBase is pleased to preview the concert film by sharing Bleeker’s cover of the Grateful Dead’s “They Love Each Other.”

