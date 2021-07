Without sounding cliché, June was a month alive with the brilliance and creative singularity of the Irish music scene. On the album front, the past four weeks have seen many Album of the Year contenders. From the enchanting atmospheric folk of Saint Sister’s Where I Should End to the knife-edge social commentary found on Kojaque’s Town’s Dead, and back to the genre-melding of Strange Boy’s Holy / Unholy, the sheer artistry of Irish music came to the fore. While the bold, vivid R&B soundscapes of Cosha’s Mt. Pleasant contrasts with the intimate storytelling and textural subtly of Dani Larkin’s Notes From A Warrior Maiden, highlighting the sonic spectrum found within the music community was there for all to see.