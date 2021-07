In April, Walmart contested an impending Yeezy logo, citing the graphic looked too much like the one it has been using on its own goods for over a decade. Months later, Yeezy has pettily responded, saying consumers wouldn’t confuse its streetwear logo with Walmart’s, despite their design similarities. As reported by The Fashion Law, Yeezy claims Walmart’s legal rebuttal is full of “overreaching allegations” since Walmart “certainly knows, as does the consuming public, that the last thing [Yeezy] wants to do is associate itself with [Walmart].”