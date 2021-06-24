Cancel
Cass County, IN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Miami; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; White FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Cass IN, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, and White. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Cass MI, and St. Joseph MI. * From 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening through Saturday morning * A frontal boundary will move into the region and stall over the area. Periods of heavy rain can be expected tonight through Friday night, with 2 to 4 inches, and locally higher amounts possible. * Areal flooding is also possible. People living in flood prone locations, such as near creeks, low spots, and poor drainage areas may be impacted.

alerts.weather.gov

