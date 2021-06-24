Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, including the following areas, in northern Indiana, Cass IN, Elkhart, Fulton IN, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, St. Joseph IN, Starke, and White. In southwest Michigan, Berrien, Cass MI, and St. Joseph MI. * Through Saturday morning * A frontal boundary will move into the region and stall over the area. Periods of heavy rain can be expected tonight through Friday night, with 2 to 4 inches, and locally higher amounts possible. * Areal flooding is also possible. People living in flood prone locations, such as near creeks, low spots, and poor drainage areas may be impacted.