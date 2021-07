Two Charlotte County men were arrested for stealing from two separate Walmart stores in a similar fashion. Deputies say Brian Diebold, 40, of Englewood, went to the Walmart on South McCall Road on June 12, took a Shark vacuum cleaner from its box and put it into a large blue cooler he took from the sporting goods section. He also pulled the tag off a gray Under Armour ballcap and placed it on his head before checking out and paying for some items. He concealed the cooler, which contained the vacuum cleaner, from the cashier’s view and exited the building, passing all other points of sale.