This week's adoptable animal of the week is Denise the cat, who I'm told is a shy cat at first until she gets to know you, then she starts to open up and will offer to you plenty of affection. Denise has been at the Mower County Humane Society since 2016, through no fault of her own or the staff, it's just easy to overlook a shy cat when there are so many to often see at a humane society.