6 Serene Bedrooms

THE ROOMS – BOHEMIAN CHIC AND MEDITERRANEAN ATMOSPHERE. The Mediterranean atmosphere was required with a bohemian chic touch. The interior designer was thus guided to rooms with nomadic inspirations and a real invitation to travel. This mix of style seduces with its simplicity and spirit of freedom. She opted for wall accumulations and cushions associated with Berber rugs, or furniture favoring natural materials with wooden bedside tables, straw suspensions, and bed linen in organic linen or cotton. Led to think about a new layout which allowed one of the rooms to have seen on the sea. Indeed, a work of measurement on the plan was carried out to obtain this result. The result is original and comfortable, it is a real cocoon to disconnect and recharge your batteries.