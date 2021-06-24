6 Serene Bedrooms

As their two children neared college age, this couple decided to make a change. They bought a lakeside home in the Chicago suburb of Glenview that they planned to renovate, and called up their longtime pal, interior designer Rebekah Zaveloff, to design the remodel for them. But after discovering extensive mold problems in the home, Zaveloff unexpectedly found herself designing her first new build. She worked with a frequent collaborator, GTH Architects, who created plans for the home. Working closely with homeowner Lorie Fitzgibbon, who shares her love of 1970s earthy and glam looks, Zaveloff designed the kitchens and bathrooms, chose all the finishes, fixtures, furnishings, lighting and casework and consulted on the exterior materials.
