Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falls Church, VA

Falls Church Calendar: June 24 – 30, 2021

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerts in the Park: Nomad. Cover band Nomad will be performing classic rock songs by bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs as well as food and water. Made possible by the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department and Village Preservation and Improvement Society. Concerts will run until July 29. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/concerts. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.). In case of rain, the show will be moved inside the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.). 7 – 9 p.m.

www.fcnp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Alexandria, VA
Falls Church, VA
Society
Falls Church, VA
Government
City
Falls Church, VA
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Coulton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daddy Long Legs#Broad St#City Zoo#Washington Street#Falls Church Calendar#Nomad#The Rolling Stones#Long Branch Nature Center#Vegetable Garden Pests#The Zoo Owner#Esol Conversation Group#Zoom#City Council Meeting#The City Council#Fcctv#Cox 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Verizon
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy