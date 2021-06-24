Falls Church Calendar: June 24 – 30, 2021

Concerts in the Park: Nomad. Cover band Nomad will be performing classic rock songs by bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs as well as food and water. Made possible by the City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department and Village Preservation and Improvement Society. Concerts will run until July 29. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/concerts. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.). In case of rain, the show will be moved inside the Community Center (223 Little Falls St.). 7 – 9 p.m.