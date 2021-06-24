Cancel
Daryl Morey Excited for Seth Curry's Growth With Sixers

By Kevin McCormick
Following their playoff exit on Sunday night, the Sixers have begun holding their exit interviews. At this point, Doc Rivers has met with almost all of the team individually to discuss offseason work in preparation for next season.

At the conclusion of Tuesday's meetings, Sixers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, held an end of the season press conference. He spoke on a multitude of topics, as one can imagine after the unfortunate end to the season.

Morey spoke a lot about the team as currently instructed, along with players individually. He even went out of his way to praise one player after their strong play this season.

Seth Curry was arguably one of the biggest bright spots for the Sixers in the postseason. His standout showing caused Morey to take the time to credit him for the work he put in on the court.

"Seth is improving before our eyes, which I think is super exciting. A testament to him and what Doc [Rivers] has been able to do," said Morey on Tuesday.

Acquiring the veteran sharpshooter was one of the multiple moves Morey made on draft night to improve the players around the Sixers' All-Stars. While Curry proved to be a great addition in the regular season, he was crucial for the Sixers in the playoffs.

Curry finished the postseason as the Sixers' third-leading scorer at 18.8 PPG. In 11 playoff games, he set a new playoff career-high in scoring twice. After shooting 45% from beyond the arc in the regular season, Curry increased that to 50.6% in the playoffs, and did so while shooting two more attempts per game.

Many expected Curry to shine alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but he shattered all expectations. The organization should be more than pleased with the way he elevated his game in the bright lights of the postseason.

The biggest takeaway from the trade on draft night was Curry's contract. His deal runs through the next two seasons and at a very team-friendly price.

Morey is correct in saying Curry's game is growing. Even at 30-years-old, he has shown he can add new elements to his game.

Doc Rivers said during the season started that he wanted to use Curry more at point guard than he had ever been before. This decision proved to be beneficial in the postseason when Simmons began to struggle.

After the campaign he put on in his first season in Philadelphia, Curry is sure to be a key piece of this team moving forward.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

