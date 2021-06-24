Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Boise’s Sockeye Brewing celebrates 25 years (party deets!), restores historic trolley, announces new locale

By Pretty Much a Press Release
craftbrewingbusiness.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSockeye Brewing is celebrating its silver anniversary in epic style. In addition to restoring a historic trolley and placing it onsite last month, Sockeye is staging a 25th anniversary concert this Friday (tomorrow, Friday, June 25th!) at Expo Idaho headlined by Hell’s Belles, the world-famous all-female AC/DC tribute band. It’s also hosting a big party at the brewpub in Boise this Saturday featuring tours of the trolley and owner Fred Schuerman’s antique car collection on display in the parking lot. Details and tickets are on the website.

www.craftbrewingbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locale#Antique Car#Trolley#Beer#Food Drink#Sockeye Brewing#Hell S Belles#Ac Dc#Blender Magazine#Thin#Mongoloids#Bourbon Dogs And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Music
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy