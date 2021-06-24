Boise’s Sockeye Brewing celebrates 25 years (party deets!), restores historic trolley, announces new locale

Sockeye Brewing is celebrating its silver anniversary in epic style. In addition to restoring a historic trolley and placing it onsite last month, Sockeye is staging a 25th anniversary concert this Friday (tomorrow, Friday, June 25th!) at Expo Idaho headlined by Hell’s Belles, the world-famous all-female AC/DC tribute band. It’s also hosting a big party at the brewpub in Boise this Saturday featuring tours of the trolley and owner Fred Schuerman’s antique car collection on display in the parking lot. Details and tickets are on the website.