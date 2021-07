If you’ve recently started getting into Bitcoin, then you’ll know that there’s no physical bank that helps with its transactions. Having a decentralized currency circumvents banks, allowing you to keep track of your money and spend it as you please. But then, it begs the question of safety. You need not worry, as safety is guaranteed via its crypto-backed blockchain network. However, there have been some cases where android users have been defrauded of their money simply because they weren’t using verified Bitcoin Apps. Here we look at what kind of Bitcoin apps you’ll need for your android device while giving you examples of the ones that you can trust for keeping your investment safe. For investing in bitcoins you can visit Bitcoin Era.