James Solages claims to have been penniless when he supposedly answered an ad on the internet seeking an interpreter for an operation in Haiti. Now the 35-year-old Haitian-born Solages is one of two South Florida men among 28 who the Haitian government says are responsible for the deadly ambush attack that killed Haiti President Jovenel Moïse. Solages, of Fort Lauderdale, and Joseph Vincent, ...