Miami-dade County, FL

At Least 1 Dead And 99 Unaccounted For After A 12-Story Building Partially Collapses

By Jaclyn Diaz
wfdd.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-Dade police have confirmed that one person is dead and 99 people unaccounted for following the collapse of a 12-story residential building just north of Miami Beach, Fla., in the middle of the night. Fifty-three residents have been accounted for so far. A massive and painstaking search-and-rescue operation is underway.

www.wfdd.org

