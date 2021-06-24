Pachyman, 'El Benson'

Listening to the hushed voice and muted, finger-picked acoustic guitar of New Zealand’s Maxine Funke often feels similar to overhearing a conversation not meant for your ears. So much of her music is almost silent. If such a thing is possible, Seance, is even quieter than her previous work. While the points of reference that often come up include Sibylle Baier, and it’s not difficult to see how, there’s something more buoyant, more unfinished, less time-bound about Funke’s work. One could just as easily compare her to Joanna Robertson, Julie Byrne, or Kath Bloom, and none of those would quite fit either.