Pachyman, 'El Benson'

By Anamaria Sayre
NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for warmer weather, Pachyman's new single "El Benson" will teleport even land-locked listeners sea-side. The simple melody and cool, cascading electronic beats effortlessly carry the instrumental track. The sweet electric guitar riffs fade in and out with the cadence of the waves that kiss the shore of Pachy's Puerto Rico. If you're looking for good reggae-infused notes and sun-kissed percussion to be the sound of your summer — look no further. Pachyman, consistent king of smooth beats, is here — with good vibes, cool jams and probably a Piña Colada in hand.

