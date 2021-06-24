Cancel
McDonald's Adding Melted Cheddar Cheese Bowl to Menu

By Allison Schonter
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald's is making cheese lovers' dreams come true! The fast-food chain has added a warm bowl of melted cheddar cheese, making for the perfect dipping sauce for French fries, burgers, McNuggets, and more. However, sinking your teeth into the cheesy deliciousness will cost not only the price of the item but also a plane ticket to South America. Currently, the melted cheddar cheese bowl is available in Brazil and not the United States.

