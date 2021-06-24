Austin Straubel ready for busy travel holiday

According to several projections, this Fourth of July Independence Day holiday will be the busiest travel holiday in more than a year.

That means a busy couple of weeks at local airports.

“It is too soon to tell if we’ll see record numbers, but our airlines are telling us that bookings are exceptionally strong for the week before and the week of the holiday,” stated GRB Director Marty Piette. “Travel will pick up starting next week Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday being especially busy. For the week of the fourth, it looks like later in the week and the weekend will be busy.

Because those traveling in the summer tend to be families as well as less seasoned air travelers, Piette shared some tips for making air travel as smooth and hassle-free as possible:

· Make hotel and rental car reservations before you leave.

- With the current travel boom, and a shortage of rental cars, you want to make sure you have your hotel and car arranged in advance

· Don’t forget your face coverings and your identification.

- Face coverings/masks are required inside the airport and on all fights

- Identification, such as a valid driver’s license or passport are required for adults · Review TSA carry-on rules in advance.

- You are allowed to bring up to 12 oz. of hand sanitizer on board in your carry-on bag

· Parking at GRB is fast, easy and more affordable than big city airports.

· Arrive 90 minutes before your flight. While check-in and TSA clearance is generally quick and without lengthy lines, being early will give you peace of mind.

· Bring items your children can read and/or play with while you are waiting.

· Pack non-liquid snacks for the trip.

Leisure travel has been strong since mid-spring as people are excited to once again be able to visit family, friends and favorite vacation spots. “While the airline industry hasn’t completely recovered from the pandemic, leisure travel has certainly boosted business,” Piette added. “Now everyone is waiting and hoping business travel resumes again this fall.”

