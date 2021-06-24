Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Austin Straubel ready for busy travel holiday

By Matt Jarchow
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKOVX_0aeNmtSZ00

According to several projections, this Fourth of July Independence Day holiday will be the busiest travel holiday in more than a year.

That means a busy couple of weeks at local airports.

“It is too soon to tell if we’ll see record numbers, but our airlines are telling us that bookings are exceptionally strong for the week before and the week of the holiday,” stated GRB Director Marty Piette. “Travel will pick up starting next week Wednesday, with Thursday and Friday being especially busy. For the week of the fourth, it looks like later in the week and the weekend will be busy.

Because those traveling in the summer tend to be families as well as less seasoned air travelers, Piette shared some tips for making air travel as smooth and hassle-free as possible:

· Make hotel and rental car reservations before you leave.

- With the current travel boom, and a shortage of rental cars, you want to make sure you have your hotel and car arranged in advance

· Don’t forget your face coverings and your identification.

- Face coverings/masks are required inside the airport and on all fights

- Identification, such as a valid driver’s license or passport are required for adults · Review TSA carry-on rules in advance.

- You are allowed to bring up to 12 oz. of hand sanitizer on board in your carry-on bag

· Parking at GRB is fast, easy and more affordable than big city airports.

· Arrive 90 minutes before your flight. While check-in and TSA clearance is generally quick and without lengthy lines, being early will give you peace of mind.

· Bring items your children can read and/or play with while you are waiting.

· Pack non-liquid snacks for the trip.

Leisure travel has been strong since mid-spring as people are excited to once again be able to visit family, friends and favorite vacation spots. “While the airline industry hasn’t completely recovered from the pandemic, leisure travel has certainly boosted business,” Piette added. “Now everyone is waiting and hoping business travel resumes again this fall.”

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Grb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Related
TravelTravelPulse

Are You Actually Ready To Travel This Summer?

In the summer of 2019, the worldwide tourism industry was having conversations about overtourism. A year later, global leisure travel had reached a nadir—the US airline industry alone shrank to roughly the size it was at the dawn of the jet age. In 2021, travel demand is surging back almost...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Travelers brave the rain and head to holiday weekend plans

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News checked in with travelers on how their holiday plans are looking despite the rain. People have been hitting the roads all night long. as AAA said they’re expecting travel volumes this holiday weekend to be close to pre-pandemic levels. "It's okay, I mean I hate...
Orlando, FLWESH

Busy holiday travel weekend begins; here's what you can expect

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is expected to be busy at Orlando International Airport. Many people are traveling to Central Florida, and people are also making their way out of the area. WESH 2's Paul Rivera has the latest details on travel conditions at OIA and information on what experts...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Holiday travel booming as COVID-19 restrictions loosen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This holiday weekend means lots of travel, but coming out of the pandemic, it's higher than before. There's more than 47 million people across the country traveling this weekend, with about 2.5 million of that in the central region. "It's very exciting, especially after 2020 and the...
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Busy weekend for travel

High gas prices are not expected to impact millions of Americans’ decision to travel this holiday weekend. Huntingdon County’s average gas price remains below the state average, but still above the national average. Huntingdon’s average gas price of $3.19 is only one cent below the state average price, but is...
TravelPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Travel to dramatically increase over holiday weekend

The Fourth of July weekend coming up will feel like a blast from the past. Triple-A Alabama is predicting a travel weekend similar to those before the pandemic. Alabama will see many travelers coming through the state to other destinations. The state’s beaches are also expected to see more visitors than usual.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Austin Straubel offering shuttle service to EAA AirVenture

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Aviation enthusiasts staying in the Green Bay area will be able to take a shuttle to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is offering a shuttle bus during the 2021 convention. Executive Air, Jet Air and Lamers are teaming up with the airport to offer the rides.
Altoona, PAMirror

Holiday travel uptick expected

More than 47.7 million Americans will be traveling — mostly by car — during the Independence Day holiday period — today through Monday — as travel volumes are expected to nearly recover to pre-pandemic levels. This is expected to be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing 2019...
Virginia Statecbs19news

Urging travelers to plan ahead for safe holiday trips

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People are being urged to plan ahead for their holiday weekend, to make sure they get to their destination and back home safely. The Virginia State Police knows people will be heading out to backyard barbecues and public celebrations. “This year, Independence Day means a...
Louisville, KYWKYT 27

Best and worst times to travel for July 4th holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Compared to last July 4, when many people stayed home, AAA expects travel to increase by 40% this Independence Day. This weekend, every mode of transportation will experience more traffic. While the cost of fuel at the pump is at its highest point in seven years, more than 90% of travel will take place on the road. That’s about 43.6 million drivers. There are likely to be 3.5 million passengers flying this weekend, which is 164% more than last year.
Reno, NVmynews4.com

Rideshare driver shortage expected to impact holiday travel

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the Reno-Tahoe International Airport expects big crowds for the 4th of July weekend, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority wants people to prepare for delays not only inside the airport but while traveling to and from the airport with ordered rides as well.
Travelwgog.com

AAA Forecasts Record Travel this Holiday Weekend

Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019. More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July 1–5). This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend.
Waco, TXKWTX

Travel smarter, save money this holiday weekend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -With the Fourth of July this weekend and summertime in full swing, people are hitting the road. “3.3 million Texans that will be traveling,” AAA Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. This means busier roadways this weekend and a bigger price tag on many travel-related expenses, but you can...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Southern California travel outlook for holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Auto Club projects 3.3 million Southern California residents will travel 50 miles or more from home from this Thursday to next Monday. Corporate Communications & Programs Manager Doug Shupe joined Good Evening San Diego and said travel has increased by 46% from last year and down only 5.6% from 4th of July in 2019.
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Holiday travel in Wisconsin: Motorists urged to pack patience

MILWAUKEE - Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest when it comes to people traveling. More than one million Wisconsinites are expected to hit the roads for the weekend. AAA says pack your patience. "Be prepared to encounter more people out there with you. There’s going to be...
Austin, TXKENS 5

Long lines seen at Austin airport ahead of Fourth of July holiday

AUSTIN, Texas — Travelers in Texas are expected to reach an all-time high during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to AAA Texas travel forecast data, and the long lines at Austin's airport prove it. Ann Holmes, a KVUE viewer from Round Rock, sent KVUE pictures of the long...

Comments / 0

Community Policy