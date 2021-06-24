Cancel
Sports

Wichita Wind Surge vs. Tulsa Drillers

KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 18 days ago

Wichita Wind Surge takes on the Tulsa Drillers in the Propeller Series, Tuesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 18th. Every night has a themed night! Tickets are on sale now.

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

