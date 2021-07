ALTA, Utah. — On June 15th, volunteers showed up in droves for the 40th annual Cottonwood Canyon Cleanup Day. The town of Alta, UT was officially incorporated in 1970 after a 100-year history of mining and skiing.

Check the Friends of Alta website as the snow melts next Spring for the date if you’re interested in volunteering next year.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter