Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

City and tech leaders discuss Oracle's impact on Nashville's workforce

By Joel Stinnett
Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“A company like Oracle is going to have an HR department. Well, your company probably has an HR department. There’s a good chance that your HR person is going to go work for Oracle for more money and more perks,” Austin Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Colin Pope said.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
852
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Austin Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Oracle
Related
Advocacyandnowuknow.com

Equitable Food Initiative Appoints David Cea as Workforce Development Specialist; Gretta Siebentritt Comments

WASHINGTON, DC - This week is starting off with a bang, as it's only Monday and Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) has already announced a new member joining its team. The certification organization revealed that it will be welcoming David Cea as its new Workforce Development Specialist, stepping in to help deliver comprehensive training to EFI’s leadership teams, provide supervisor training and orientation, and support workforce education.
Jacksonville, FLbizjournals

Health care leaders discuss impact Covid-19 has on small business enrollment

From employee mental health concerns to minority health and equity to the special enrollment process, businesses are facing a host of issues. During the virtual event “Healthcare in the workplace: Covid, health equity and more,” hosted by the Jacksonville Business Journal and sponsored by Florida Blue, industry leaders discussed ways to help companies wade through the topics.
Roanoke County, VARoanoke Times

New TMEIC leader discusses company's future

In April, Manmeet Bhatia was named president and CEO of TMEIC Corporation Americas, based in Roanoke County. At the same time, a consolidation of North American operations prompted a merger with a manufacturing facility in Katy, Texas. The company employs about 280 people in Virginia. Bhatia, who has been with...
TechnologyGovernment Technology

New Funding Fuels Quantela’s Push to Upgrade City Tech

No magic bullet exists when it comes to municipal funding of technology projects. But a California-based company called Quantela, fresh off a $40 million funding round, aims to play a bigger role in financing such projects as free Wi-Fi, upgraded street lighting and video surveillance for local governments big and small.
Nashville, TNPride Publishing

Nashville Public Education Foundation enlists local leaders, community to identify, dismantle city’s inequities

Nearly 200 city, state, school district, and community leaders came to Nashville’s historic Belcourt Theatre June 29 for the premiere viewing of Nashville Public Education Foundation’s (NPEF) documentary, By Design: The Shaping of Nashville’s Public Schools. The event served as a first step in setting a common foundation for conversations on how public policy has created and maintained inequities in public education and how Nashville is in danger of repeating its history.
Atlanta, GAaithority.com

Supply Chain Leader Verusen Expands With New Headquarters in Atlanta’s Tech Square

Growing AI Innovator Moves into 10,000 Square-Foot Space within the Heart of “Supply Chain City”. As it prepares for further high growth and company expansion, Verusen, the company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, announced it has relocated its headquarters to Atlanta’s SQ5 in the heart of Tech Square. Verusen has called Tech Square home for the past five years and staying there was a priority. Verusen’s new 10,000 square feet office space is strategically located near Georgia Tech University, a hub for local talent and AI innovation.
Technologybiztucson.com

Arizona Technology Council’s Industry Impact Report Shows Increase in Tech Companies, Wages and Jobs in Q1-2021

The Arizona Technology Council released its Q1 2021 Arizona Technology Industry Impact Report, providing key insight into the growth of the state’s technology sector. The new report shows technology jobs increased by 3.6%, industry wages grew by 3.07% and the number of technology companies in Arizona expanded by 4.3%, all in the last year. Additionally, job postings in technology for Q1 2021 have nearly hit the high-water mark set in July 2019, a leading indicator of the robust bounce back from the pandemic.
EconomyRichmondBizSense

The Pitch: Advertising and marketing news for 7.13.21

Arts & Letters Creative Co. hired Brenda Aguilar Schneider as group business director and Calleen Colburn as executive producer. They will run the agency’s NBC News/MSNBC account and some business the agency has with Google’s consumer apps products alongside Executive Creative Director Danielle Flagg. Schneider was previously at Gallegos United...
InternetDaily Illini

The Brand Hub hosts inaugural Frontiers of Digital Advertising

The Hub for Brand Innovation and Advertising Technology is hosting a virtual summer academy this July called the “Frontiers of Digital Advertising,” focusing on data analytics and digital advertising. The program started on July 9 and will run through until July 30 for a total of four weeks. Participants will...
Economyinforms.org

Journal of Service Research - August Issue TOC

Service Failure and Recovery at the Crossroads: Recommendations to Revitalize the Field and its Influence. Service Research Priorities: Managing and Delivering Service in Turbulent Times. Amy L. Ostrom, Joy M. Field, Darima Fotheringham, Mahesh Subramony, Anders Gustafsson, Katherine N. Lemon, Ming-Hui Huang, Janet R. McColl-Kennedy. To Err Is Human(-oid): How...
BusinessQSR magazine

Bluestone Lane Names Lisa Mann to Board of Directors

Bluestone Lane, Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand, announced today the appointment of Lisa Mann to its Board of Directors. Lisa brings 25 years of world-class marketing and executive experience in driving revenue growth and shareholder value for brands at all stages, from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar businesses. With a consumer-centric approach, Lisa has held executive leadership positions at Pepsico where she served as President of Global Nutrition Group (+$7bn business), EVP & Chief Marketing Officer at KIND working directly with the Founder that translated into becoming the the fastest growing US snack company, and more than 15 years at Kraft Foods/Mondelez International. She has been recognized by Advertising Age’s “Women to Watch” and AdWeek’s Brand Genius Award. Lisa is currently the Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Raines International and holds degrees from Harvard Business School and Tufts University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy