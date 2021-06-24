City and tech leaders discuss Oracle's impact on Nashville's workforce

Growing AI Innovator Moves into 10,000 Square-Foot Space within the Heart of “Supply Chain City”. As it prepares for further high growth and company expansion, Verusen, the company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to build the intelligent, connected supply chain, announced it has relocated its headquarters to Atlanta’s SQ5 in the heart of Tech Square. Verusen has called Tech Square home for the past five years and staying there was a priority. Verusen’s new 10,000 square feet office space is strategically located near Georgia Tech University, a hub for local talent and AI innovation.