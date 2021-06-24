Leaving behind spring to move into summer

This week brings both the summer solstice (June 20)—the day with the most daylight hours in the year, as well as the full moon (June 24). The moon actually rises on the 24th mid-afternoon but will not be visible until sunset or shortly thereafter. June’s full Moon is known as the Strawberry Moon and, with a little luck, we will be able to enjoy a long evening of star and moon gazing. A fire ring, some insect repellent, lawn chairs, good company, laughter, and a chance to lean back and look upward and be amazed and celebrate long days, shorter nights, and the extra energy we gain from these days.