Ocean City, MD

‘Rampant’ Fraud Seen In Unemployment Claims

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 18 days ago

OCEAN CITY — With federal unemployment insurance enhancements set to expire next week, the number of fraudulent claimants in Maryland continues to soar. Enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic have attributed somewhat to the acute labor shortage in the resort and beyond this year along with a variety of other factors. The federal supplement, which adds $300 on top of a claimant’s regular state contribution is set to expire on July 1, which could help ease the issue.

