Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is on sale for an unbelievable price

By Anil G.
SamMobile
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone (ourselves included) is waiting with bated breath for Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 series to roll out. However, their predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7+ in particular, is still the best Android tablet that one can buy. Its asking price is a tad too high for many, though. However, you can now buy the Galaxy Tab S7+ for the low price of $642 on Amazon U.S., which is nearly $200 cheaper than its original price. In all likelihood, Samsung could be looking to make room for its next generation of tablets, so this opportunity may not arrive again.

