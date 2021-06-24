Best Ever Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonus Now Available with Referrals, Get Extra 20K Points

Like many others, I have been receiving numerous offers from Amex including one for 150k for the Business Platinum (see Targeted: 150k Amex Platinum Biz Offer). Six days ago, I received one for 90k for the Business Gold Card. I went to apply using the link in the email and now it shows that the offer is no longer available. I know we’re supposed to get on these offers quickly, but six days? It might be worth calling and finding out if it’s still available. Perhaps it’s time to go after the Platinum offer before that disappears too.