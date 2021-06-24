Best Ever Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonus Now Available with Referrals, Get Extra 20K Points
Best Ever Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonus Now Available Through Referrals. Chase recently improved the signup bonus on the Sapphire Preferred credit card. You can get 100,000 points if you are eligible for a bonus. It’s even better if you have a branch nearby as you can get an additional $50 credit and the $95 annual fee is waived. But now the online offer is available through referrals as well, and this should be the best option yet.milestomemories.com
