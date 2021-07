Over the next few weeks until the season, I’ll be ranking each position group around the NFL. I began with quarterbacks and wide receivers, and now we turn the page to tight ends. Who takes the top spot, George Kittle or Travis Kelce? Should Darren Waller be in the conversation with those two? Is Rob Gronkowski still a top 5 TE? Who are the next great talents at tight end? Where should Zach Ertz be ranked at this point in his career?