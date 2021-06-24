Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Senior claims yearbook photo was omitted due to pride flag

By KRDO staff
KTRE
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - “I had my pride flag on my shoulders, and I was wearing my crop top and my jeans. I didn’t think it was going to be too big of a problem,” Laney Sorensen said. But the photo Sorensen wanted to use for her senior year...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yearbook#Pride Flag#Krdo#Cnn Newsource
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyPosted by
Vice

A Japanese School Edited Her Yearbook Photo. She Says It Was Racist.

Ai Nishida had never been punished for her brown hair before. Like many other schools in Japan, her middle school required all students to have black hair. But having told her teachers of her mixed heritage, she was exempt from this rule. Besides, she thought, she looked the part of the mixed-Japanese and white girl, so it was unlikely faculty would forget her lighter hair color was natural.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
SocietyPosted by
The Dad

Dad Shows Support for Gay Son by Raising Pride Flag

A dad made the ultimate show of support to his gay son by raising a Pride flag at their home, despite living in a part of the country where that’s not a super popular move. John Wyatt posted a video on Tik Tok of him with his 15-year-old son Caden raising the ally flag.
Boston, MAnortheastern.edu

Revisit June 2021 in photos–from Juneteenth to Pride and more

Revisit June 2021 in photos–from Juneteenth to Pride and more. While flora bloomed and the pace slowed just a little, June was full of activity and academic pursuits, both on Northeastern’s campuses and beyond. There was a festive Juneteenth celebration and displays of Pride in Boston, including in the Cabot Testing Center. And Cooper, a new campus community resource dog, is growing up and ready to matriculate this fall. See all this and more through the lenses of Northeastern’s award-winning photographers.
Colusa County, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Letter to the Editor – Pride Flag

Colusa County has many members of different origins. We are blessed to celebrate many freedoms. Colusa County is a wonderful place to live. We show support and respect for one another. We as a community shouldn’t focus on one specific group. June is not just considered Pride month. June has Flag Day, Father’s Day, Juneteenth and is African-American Music month. Why can’t we show support to all residents not just based on who they love, but based on who they are as a whole? Not everyone agrees with certain lifestyles or certain religions but we can respect each other regardless of beliefs. To line the streets with rainbows makes me feel like it’s being pushed on us. Not everyone agrees, the rainbow represents God’s promise to never flood the world again, not LGBTQ+. You can see where this causes division. We don’t line the streets with religion or with our colors, etc. We shouldn’t have to display every little aspect of our lives; we shouldn’t have to apologize for it either. We’re all Americans; we line our streets with American flags. The American flag represents all of us. This we all have in common. We can love each other and respect each other regardless of differences. We can absolutely be allies for each other and lift each other up. Why not give recognition to everyone? You get recognition for doing a great job regardless of who you love. I don’t respect people for who they love; I respect people for how they treat others. We shouldn’t compete based on personal aspects. Why are we focusing on a section of the community rather than the whole community? Why create a divide when that is not our goal at all.
Virginia Statemesabitribune.com

Pride flag burned in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Authorities are investigating the burning of a Pride flag in Virginia, officials said Tuesday. Virginia Police Deputy Chief Chad A. Nickila confirmed in an email that the flag was burned at some point after 11 p.m. on June 27 in the 700 block of 8th Street South, in a residential neighborhood located near the Miners Memorial Building. The incident was reported the following day.
CollegesDaily Athenaeum

WVU adopts new casual dress code for employees

At West Virginia University, school administrators have spent the past several months re-evaluating policies in place during the pandemic year. This includes how employees dress. According to Vice President for Talent and Culture Cris DeBord, the University plans on adopting a new casual dress code for employees as a way...
Colorado Springs, COGazette

College Finances 101: Tips for financial literacy as students return to Colorado Springs | Guest Column

As colleges in Colorado Springs begin to resume in-person instruction in the fall, students returning to campus will again tackle the reality of the expenses of college. An average student in Colorado Springs can easily spend more than $50,000 on rent, transportation and personal expenses throughout their four-year college career — which may be equal to the amount they spend on academic needs like tuition and books. And despite the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, back-to-school spending by college students continued to rise from year to year.
Societygvsu.edu

Involvement Spotlights

Maya Sanders is a senior with a major in behavioral neuroscience. She is the president of the Lambda Pi chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC). The NPHC is the governing body of the historically Black Divine 9 fraternities and sororities. Maya began her...
Posted by
Upworthy

He worked as an elementary school’s janitor for 27 years, then one day, he became its principal

Joseph "Gabe" Sonnier's story is a lesson in perseverance. It began in 1985 when Westley Jones — the then-principal of Port Barre Elementary in Port Barre, Louisiana — pulled Sonnier aside one day and shared his vision for the janitor's future. "He said, 'Being a janitor is a good job and it's an honest living,'" Sonnier told PEOPLE. "'But I taught you unlimited potential. I think you'd benefit the students better as an educator. I'd rather see you grading papers than picking them up.'" Fifteen years later, Sonnier took Jones's advice. At the age of 39, he went back to school while still working full-time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy