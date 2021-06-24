4 Ways to Improve the Quality of Your Close Relationships

Until not so long ago, it was difficult to imagine that companies would give the wellbeing of their employees the same priority as turnover and profit. Happiness at work was little more than “taboo”, and it was not until well into the twentieth century that different psychologists and economic thinkers called for incorporating the human factor into the organizational framework. In the last two decades, research has shown that the need to achieve a high turnover and profit is not at odds with the wellbeing of employees. On the contrary, according to different studies, an agreeable working climate and confidence in our colleagues has three important consequences: it increases their level of wellbeing and motivation, it makes them more productive, and it increases the performance of the organization. Today, the notion that a person – besides being qualified, efficient and flexible – has the right to feel respected and valued, is accepted in practically all organizations.