Understanding Boundaries: What Is Projective Identification?
In uncomfortable situations with another person, it is sometimes difficult to know where the discomfort comes from—us or them. Who hasn’t had an experience dealing with someone they dread? I’m not talking about a person being openly offensive or frustrating. I’m referring to the kind of interaction where there might not be an obvious problem or conflict, yet one is left feeling uncomfortable, uneasy. We can’t put our finger on the cause—making it all the more unnerving. We may stop acting like our usual selves. It feels difficult if not impossible to find a constructive way out of these awkward situations. Psychoanalysis has several concepts to describe this dilemma. One is called “projective identification.”www.psychologytoday.com
Comments / 0