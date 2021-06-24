Cancel
Mid-Continent Public Library events

Blue Springs Examiner
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events in the coming weeks. To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event. To attend most...

www.examiner.net

News Break
Politics
Related
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth Public Library book recommendations

The Portsmouth Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. What I Like About You by Marisa Kanter – Halle Levitt...
Maine StateSun-Journal

Farmington Library offers ‘Maine Event’

FARMINGTON — Saturday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m., the Farmington Public Library will be hosting its first annual Maine Event! Admission is free, but we do hope to raise funds to continue to improve the building and grounds of the library. A silent auction will end that evening at 6:45 to see who will bring home art by Stanley Keirstead! His family has generously donated many of his originals and prints to the library to help fundraise. Fifteen different prints and originals are being auctioned. Each is beautifully matted and framed. The minimum bid on prints is $50 and the minimum bid on originals is $75. We will be reserving some art to auction next year at the Second Annual Maine Event. These pieces will have a “buy it now” price. If you can not live another year without it, you may pay the asking price.
nonpareilonline.com

Council Bluffs Public Library programs

The Olympics: It Has Always Been a Political Platform. With the Olympics around the corner, the Council Bluffs Public Library is virtually hosting Evan Weiner and his presentation “The Olympics: It Has Always Been a Political Platform.”. The presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. on July 15. Weiner is a...
Gouverneur, NYgouverneurtribunepress.com

Gouverneur Public Library welcomes new library manager

The Gouverneur Public Library has a new library manager – Greta Schrader of Gouverneur. A Gouverneur native, Schrader graduated from Gouverneur High School with the Class of 1991. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in May of 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and History. She worked in various office setting before finding her niche with the Gouverneur Public Library.
chilkatvalleynews.com

Thanks for a successful Friends of Library event

The Friends of the Library’s July 4th BBQ, Bake & Book sales were a huge success this year — and we could not have done it without the more than 30 volunteers who helped us. We would like to extend a hearty and gracious thank you to all of them.
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Public Library announces expanded library hours

Hours will be expanded at the Henry Ford Centennial Library (HFCL) and the Esper Branch Library beginning on Tuesday, July 6, and the Bryant Branch Library, which has been closed for in-building visits since March 2020, will open its doors. Beginning July 6, the HFCL will be open 10 a.m....
Punxsutawney, PACourier-Express

Punxsutawney library fully reopens to public

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library has officially opened to patrons with no restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began. “Programs will once again be held in person, although we encourage those who wish to wear masks to continue to do so,” said Jen Soliday, library director. Patrons...
heraldstandard.com

Bowlby Library announces July events

The Eva K. Bowlby Public Library, located at 311 N. West Street in Waynesburg, recently announced a wide array of events scheduled to be held at the library in July. Staff wishes to remind patrons that the library remains open, and they are welcome to browse the library for 30 minutes and check out materials for a two-week period.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Library Adult Summer Library Event

As 2021 rolls into July, that means another month of summer library programming at the Perry Public Library. The library will be hosting an event for the Adult Summer Library Program starting at 6 p.m. July 15th at Bett and Bev’s BBQ in Perry. Everyone is invited to attend the event but registration is required.
Peabody, MAWicked Local

Peabody Institute Library events

Note: In response to concerns about the coronavirus, area events not noted as canceled here may still be subject to cancellation, postponement or attendance limits. Please contact organizers to confirm event details. The Peabody Institute Library has three locations in Peabody:. Main Library: 82 Main St., Peabody. South Branch Library:...
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton Public Library Movie Mondays

Monday Movies will be held at the Pleasanton Public Library every Monday through August 2. Bring your kiddos, of all ages, out at 10:00 a.m. for some movie fun!. No movie will be played on Monday, July 5.
Kalamazoo, MIwkzo.com

Kalamazoo Public Library announces plans for Mobile Library

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tuesday, officials with the Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL) announced plans for mobile library services. There will be a series of events that residents can participate in. KPL officials provided the following statement about the program:. “Between 1956-2009, a friendly bookmobile staff visited both the rural...
lowerbuckstimes.com

Lower Southampton Library announces events

The Township Library of Lower Southampton, 1983 Bridgetown Pike in Feasterville, announced the following events:. Grab & Go Kits for Kids and Teens: Stop by to pick up a new activity or craft every week this summer. Kits for the week of July 6 are Mystery Sculptures. There are options for grades K-4 and 5-12.
Wilmington, MAWicked Local

Wilmington Memorial Library events

VIRTUAL Fiction Critique Group: 9:15 a.m. July 3. Love writing fiction? Whether you are drafting a short story or a novel, joining our Critique Group is a great opportunity to meet other writers and get constructive feedback in a supportive environment. Open to all experience levels writing in all genres. Led by local writing enthusiast, Barbara Alevras. If you are interested in attending this event, email Assistant Director Charlotte Wood at cwood@wilmlibrary.org.
Wicked Local

Newbury Town Library programs and events

The Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St. in Byfield, announced a variety of events and programs. For event registration and information, call 978-465-0539 or visit http://newburylibrary.org/events. Library staff will continue to provide updates and information via social media and the library website. Newburyport Public Library. Newburyport Public Library resumes limited...
anaheim.net

Anaheim Public Library Named 2021 Gale/Library Journal Library of the Year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (July 6, 2021) — Anaheim Public Library’s work to keep serving our community during the challenges of the pandemic have earned an exclusive national honor. Anaheim Public Library was recognized as 2021 Library of the Year for its commitment to safely serving residents during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.
the-reporter.net

Bovina Public Library Awards Scholarships

Bovina Public Library has announced scholarship awards to 2021 graduates. Jodean Bray (Delaware Academy) was selected to receive the Jean Marie Collin Memorial Scholarship. The Hugh Lee Memorial …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...

