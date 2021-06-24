Mid-Continent Public Library events

FARMINGTON — Saturday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m., the Farmington Public Library will be hosting its first annual Maine Event! Admission is free, but we do hope to raise funds to continue to improve the building and grounds of the library. A silent auction will end that evening at 6:45 to see who will bring home art by Stanley Keirstead! His family has generously donated many of his originals and prints to the library to help fundraise. Fifteen different prints and originals are being auctioned. Each is beautifully matted and framed. The minimum bid on prints is $50 and the minimum bid on originals is $75. We will be reserving some art to auction next year at the Second Annual Maine Event. These pieces will have a “buy it now” price. If you can not live another year without it, you may pay the asking price.