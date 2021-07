Fresh off of the release of his debut EP Peace, multi-disciplinary artist Junior Mesa was faced with a crushing diagnosis. Junior Mesa was diagnosed with epilepsy, forcing him into a new relationship with the music he had made his life. Learning to live and create with epilepsy over 2019 and 2020 gave birth to his sophomore EP, Cirque Du Freak. Mesa envisioned the project as a glimpse into the world of a psychedelic freak show, orchestrated, produced, and recorded by Mesa himself. Now Mesa is back with the second single from the forthcoming project, “Paranoia Dreams.”