Saleh’s Comments on Corners Reason for Concern or Confidence? NY Jets Podcast

By JetNation
jetnation.com
 19 days ago

On this week’s episode of JetNation Radio, Glenn, Alex and Dylan will cover head coach Robert Saleh’s comments to the media regarding the team’s young cornerbacks. Listen to our New York Jets Podcast as we also discuss Jamison Crowder and Marcus Maye’s very different contract situations. Which surprise cuts could be coming when the season rolls around? That and much more on this week’s episode. Don’t miss it.

