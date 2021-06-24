NFL to allow teams to use second helmet starting with 2022 season

Demaryius Thomas is calling it a career. The longtime Broncos wideout was last seen on the field in 2019 as a member of the New York Jets, but he will always be remembered for his time in Denver. As a Bronco, he had five consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards, and double-digit touchdown totals in three of those years. Thomas is also responsible for one of the most memorable plays in franchise history when, back in the 2012 Wild Card round, he took a Tim Tebow pass 80 yards to the house to give the Broncos a win over the Steelers. While discussing his decision to retire, the 33-year-old had this to say, "Of course you know leaving ball, it's a tough thing...it's nothing like ball that you could do next. So I've just been working on myself and trying to find myself."