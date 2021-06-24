Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL to allow teams to use second helmet starting with 2022 season

By Daryl Ruiter
Posted by 
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 18 days ago

The NFL will allow teams to use a second helmet with uniforms beginning with the 2022 season but the decision will not allow the Browns to use a white helmet with their 1946 throwback uniforms this fall.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Teams#American Football#Browns#Bronco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

NFL team skill-position rankings

With two first-round picks in the 2022 and '23 drafts, it makes sense for the Lions to start over. The effort is evident at the skill positions. Jared Goff will go from targeting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. The Lions let five-year starter Marvin Jones walk in free agency and opted against franchise-tagging Kenny Golladay or drafting a wideout early. D'Andre Swift showed flashes last season; the latest Detroit second-round running back will team with ex-Aaron Jones Green Bay sidekick Jamaal Williams. The Lions' O-line looks good, but Goff will still have a tough time.
NFLNFL

2021 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team's MVP

At the end of every season, NFL teams typically select one player who represents their MVP. In today's exercise, we'll do our best to identify who those players might be. I unveiled my predictions for team MVPs in the AFC on Tuesday. Now it's the NFC's turn. These will all be right.
NFLPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Does This Relaxed NFL Rule Mean We Will Finally See a Black Saints Helmet?

They were outlawed in 1969, but there's a chance we may see them on the field soon thanks to a relaxed NFL rule. The New Orleans Saints have one of the best uniforms in the NFL, if not the best in all of professional sports. It's a uniform combination that has remained untouched since the Saints entered the league in 1967, but if there is one change that Saints fans have voiced a desire for in recent years, it would be for the team to take the field in an alternate black helmet.
NFLNFL

NFL will not hold supplemental draft for second straight year

The league will not hold a supplemental draft in 2021, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision. Under the league's collective bargaining agreement, the NFL has the right to decide whether to conduct a supplemental draft each year. Last year, the league decided against holding the event largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLaudacy.com

What alternate helmet should Steelers use?

In a memo sent to teams last week, the NFL says that alternate-color helmets can return beginning in 2022. The move will allow teams to have two helmets throughout the season if they wish. The reason the alternate helmets were taken away was due to safety. The league wanted every...
NFLpff.com

Five NFL teams with an Achilles' heel that could derail their 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season is slowly creeping into view, and the opportunity for teams to add to their rosters and repair holes on the depth chart is coming to an end. Some teams, such as the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have rosters that appear stacked and absent of any real trouble spots, but other teams that expect to be contending have glaring weaknesses that could derail a Super Bowl charge.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 NFL teams that have to take the next step this season

Every year in the NFL there is turnover and surprises of new playoff teams that weren’t in that spot the year prior. It will be the same case again in 2021, it always is. For a league that has a lot of the same characters winning year in and year out, there is still a good amount of parity in the NFL compared to that of the NBA, for example.
NFLBolts From The Blue

NFL to allow alternate helmets in 2022, opening door for future throwback jerseys

This past Thursday, the NFL approved the use of alternate helmets starting in 2022. This is amazing news because it deals away with the major inconvenience of the “one-helmet rule” that the NFL currently has in place. The rule forced NFL teams to get special permission to ever use a secondary helmet for a special throwback that they scheduled to wear that season. Now, clubs can can utilize even more jersey combinations and even invite the throwbacks into the lineup on a more frequent basis.
NFLYardbarker

The 'Second-most receiving yards for every NFL team' quiz

Demaryius Thomas is calling it a career. The longtime Broncos wideout was last seen on the field in 2019 as a member of the New York Jets, but he will always be remembered for his time in Denver. As a Bronco, he had five consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards, and double-digit touchdown totals in three of those years. Thomas is also responsible for one of the most memorable plays in franchise history when, back in the 2012 Wild Card round, he took a Tim Tebow pass 80 yards to the house to give the Broncos a win over the Steelers. While discussing his decision to retire, the 33-year-old had this to say, "Of course you know leaving ball, it's a tough thing...it's nothing like ball that you could do next. So I've just been working on myself and trying to find myself."
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Ranking the best NFL helmets

On the special edition of the Three Ring Circus, the guys are joined by DNVR’s own Eric Wedum, enter the Red Zone and also hold The Great NFL Helmet Draft. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLDL-Online

Listen: NDSU's Ben Ellefson prepares for second NFL season

Former NDSU Bison Ben Ellefson was part of three national championships, catching the most touchdowns by any tight end with the Bison at 16 for his career. He went from that to joining a Jacksonville team that won just a single game in 2020.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

HBO Selects NFL Team to Be Focus of Upcoming Hard Knocks Season

The Dallas Cowboys will be featured on the upcoming season of HBO's Emmy Award-winning Hard Knocks series for the third time this summer. NFL.com confirmed reports that the Cowboys will be the focus of the premium cable network's long-running docuseries providing an all-access look at NFL teams during training camp and preseason.
NFLdenvergazette.com

NFL wagers to watch as the season approaches

Brews, BBQ and BOOMS! With the Fourth of July weekend officially upon us, pigskin thoughts truly ramp up. Later this month, NFL training camps will open en masse. Looking ahead, now is the time to lock in early futures offerings before values wilt under the scorching summer sun. Brad Evans from FTN Bets searches high and low to unearth two player prop favorites. Fade or Follow? That, of course, is up to you.
NFLPopculture

'Hard Knocks': NFL Announces Team That Will Be Featured in 16th Season

Hard Knocks is coming back for the 16th season, and the team featured is very familiar with the show. On Friday, HBO Sports and NFL films announced the Dallas Cowboys will be featured in the docuseries that will air on HBO starting on Tuesday, August 10 at 10 p.m. ET. There will be five hour-long episodes of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys with the season finale airing on September 7.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Starting Rotation: 4 Possible Solutions for Second Half of 2021 Season

On Saturday night, fans, coaches, managers, and players of the Los Angeles Dodgers reveled in a 22-run outburst against the lowly Diamondbacks, once again showing how schizophrenic the offense can be from one night to the next. On the pitching front, not only was Walker Buehler effective, but he also gave his bullpen somewhat of a rest by going six full innings. However, despite productive games like these, it still doesn’t solve the club’s current starting pitching dilemma.
NFLBlogging The Boys

NFL teams have generally not done well in seasons that they appeared on Hard Knocks

Just before last weekend truly got going it was announced that the Dallas Cowboys will be the team featured on this season of HBO’s Hard Knocks. In case you are unaware, this show follows an NFL team throughout training camp and the preseason, serving as a fly on the wall to show you what life is like for the team. Certain players, generally ones at the bottom of the roster, are featured to a more detailed degree and ultimately many of the roster cuts are even shown near the end of the program.
NFLchatsports.com

Do the Lions have the second-worst roster in the NFL?

Detroit Lions fans (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) A recent article by the football analytics website Pro Football Focus ranked the roster of every NFL team entering training camp. And they placed the Detroit Lions 31st overall on the list, next to last. But do the Lions truly have the second-worst roster in the entire league?

Comments / 0

Community Policy