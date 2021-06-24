Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 18 days ago

Jerry Seinfeld is taking his longtime infatuation of Pop-Tarts to Hollywood.

The Emmy-winning funnyman is set to direct, produce and star in “Unfrosted,” a new Netflix comedy about the iconic brand of breakfast pastries.

According to reports, the comedy is inspired by one of Seinfeld’s stand-up bits where he talks about the origins of Pop-Tarts and his childhood love of them.

“The Pop-Tart was a moment in time… they invented the Pop-Tart and the back of my head blew right off… a perfect vision of the future from Kelloggs,” he famously joked.

The “Seinfeld” star most recently did the routine in his 2020 comedy special, “23 Hours to Kill.”

Production on “Unfrosted” is set to start in spring 2022 with Seinfeld also co-writing the project with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, both of whom he previously worked with on the 2007 animated feature “Bee Movie.”

Introduced by the Kellogg company in 1964, the sugar-packed snack is known as a popular no-nonsense breakfast alternative available in a multitude of dessert-styled flavors.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Pop Tarts#Pop Tarts#Kellogg#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Star Wars and Shadow and Bone stars join Tom Hardy's Netflix movie

Star Wars and Shadow and Bone stars have joined Tom Hardy's forthcoming Netflix movie. According to Variety, Timothy Olyphant (who played Cobb Vanth in the second season of The Mandalorian) and Jessie Mei Li (aka Alina Starkov in the Netflix fantasy series) have been added to the streamer's forthcoming thriller Havoc.
TV & VideosDecider

The Best Summer Movies & Shows on Netflix

Happy Summer, everyone! We are now officially into the summer season (if this heatwave was not enough of an indication) and we cannot help but feel more liberated, invigorated, and energized than last summer. Any idea why that may be?. After a year of pandemic purgatory, we all deserve a...
Celebritiesfloodmagazine.com

The Weeknd’s HBO Series Is About a Pop Star and a Cult

If you weren’t aware, the pop singer/actor known as The Weeknd really loves film. It was most obvious with his last album After Hours, which included nods to the Martin Scorsese film of the same name, as well as other noir classics like Chinatown and Dressed to Kill (not to mention Jim Carrey’s The Mask). If that wasn’t enough proof that he was a cinephile, he played himself (circa 2012) in the acclaimed Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Live-action Polly Pocket movie to be written, directed by Lena Dunham and star Lily Collins

Micro-doll Polly Pocket is coming to the big screen. The live-action family comedy from Mattel and MGM that will be written and directed by Golden Globe-winner Lena Dunham (“Industry,” “Girls”) and star two-time Golden Globe-nominee Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris,” “Mank”) as Polly, a pocket-sized woman who forms a friendship with a young girl.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Fear Street’s Julia Rehwald age, Instagram, height, roles: Everything to know about the Kate actress – Netflix News

Netflix fans are in for a treat today as the first film in the Fear Street trilogy, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, has officially dropped. The movie follows a group of friends who are being chased by an urban legend in their town, and things get pretty bloody very fast. One of the movie’s stars, Julia Rehwald, plays the part of Kate. She’s protagonist Deena’s (Kiana Madeira) best friend who at times serves as comic relief and also shows a softer side, too.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is Werewolves Within on Netflix? – Netflix News

The comedy horror film Werewolves Within is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s no surprise that subscribers are curious to know if they can watch the wickedly funny endeavor on Netflix. The Josh Ruben-directed film is based on a video game of the same name developed by Red Storm...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Reviews Are In, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Horror Movie

The second installment in the Fear Street Trilogy from director Leigh Janiak is almost here. Part 1 debuted on Netflix last week, to mixed reviews, and now Fear Street Part 2: 1978 is about to release, also on the big red streaming service. Part 2: 1978 is set in 1978 (duh) at Camp Nightwing, where campers and counselors from Sunnyvale and Shadyside must band together to solve a terrifying mystery after horrors from their towns’ shared history come alive. The slasher film is based on the book series by R.L. Stine and features Olivia Welch, Emily Rudd, Sadie Sink, Ryan Simpkins, and McCabe Slye.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Beloved Will Ferrell Movie Is Dominating Netflix

NASCAR is a uniquely American phenomenon, which would go a long way to explaining why Adam McKay and Will Ferrell‘s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby would prove to be a huge success after earning $163 million at the box office, even though less than 10% of that total came from markets outside the United States.
MoviesSFGate

Zack Snyder's 'mature' Star Wars movie coming to Netflix

This article, Zack Snyder's 'mature' Star Wars movie coming to Netflix, originally appeared on CNET.com. Zack Snyder pitched a Star Wars movie 10 years ago, but Lucasfilm didn't go for it. So he's changed the name to Rebel Moon and is now making the movie as a potential franchise-starter for Netflix .
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Is This Is Us and Star Wars duo's movie on Netflix worth watching?

While The Water Man is out on Netflix in the UK today, the directorial debut from David Oyelowo first came out at the Toronto Film Festival in 2020 which took place online due to the global health crisis. Now, though, movie lovers all over have a chance to watch the family fantasy drama.
TV & Videosundertheradarmag.com

“Seinfeld” Theme Creator Jonathan Wolff on the Show’s New Soundtrack and the Theme’s Origin

If you’ve ever flipped channels on regular television, or if you’ve ever briefly looked through streaming services for something funny to watch, or if you grew up in the ‘90s, then it is safe to assume at least two things about you: you know of the sitcom series, Seinfeld, and you’ve imitated the show’s catchy, slap bass theme song, like, “Bunka-der, deka-der-der!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy