Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts

Jerry Seinfeld is taking his longtime infatuation of Pop-Tarts to Hollywood.

The Emmy-winning funnyman is set to direct, produce and star in “Unfrosted,” a new Netflix comedy about the iconic brand of breakfast pastries.

According to reports, the comedy is inspired by one of Seinfeld’s stand-up bits where he talks about the origins of Pop-Tarts and his childhood love of them.

“The Pop-Tart was a moment in time… they invented the Pop-Tart and the back of my head blew right off… a perfect vision of the future from Kelloggs,” he famously joked.

The “Seinfeld” star most recently did the routine in his 2020 comedy special, “23 Hours to Kill.”

Production on “Unfrosted” is set to start in spring 2022 with Seinfeld also co-writing the project with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, both of whom he previously worked with on the 2007 animated feature “Bee Movie.”

Introduced by the Kellogg company in 1964, the sugar-packed snack is known as a popular no-nonsense breakfast alternative available in a multitude of dessert-styled flavors.