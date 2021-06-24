Cancel
Presidential Election

Trump goes after Michigan Republicans for Senate report confirming 2020 election’s integrity

By Allison Donahue
Michigan Advance
 18 days ago
Former President Donald Trump slammed state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Senate Oversight Committee Chair Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) after the committee released a report Wednesday that found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election that Trump lost.

“Michigan state Sens. Mike Shirkey and Ed McBroom are doing everything possible to stop voter audits in order to hide the truth about November 3rd,” Trump said in a statement Thursday. “The Senate ‘investigation’ of the election is a cover up and a method of getting out of a forensic audit for the examination of the Presidential contest.”

McBroom, who prepared the report, previously said that hundreds of hours of investigation and countless reviews of allegations and concerns went into the document.

Additionally, Michigan has already completed more than 250 election audits by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and local election clerks by March — none of which evidence of fraud or concern about the integrity of the state’s election.

“ Instead of doing a forensic audit, they want to investigate the patriots who have fought for the truth and who are exposing a very possibly rigged election,” Trump said.  “The truth will come out and [Republicans in name only]  will pay at the polls, especially with primary voters and expected challenges.”

Neither Shirkey or McBroom responded to a request for comment on the former president’s statement.

Trump then urged supporters to call Shirkey and McBroom and “get them to do the right thing, or vote them the hell out of office” and provided their phone numbers.

Trump isn’t alone in calling for a forensic audit, similar to what’s been launched in Arizona by the state’s Republican-led Senate, as hundreds of GOP activists have been pressuring legislative leaders to conduct one.

On Tuesday, Rep. Steve Carra (R-St. Joseph) introduced a bill Tuesday calling for an audit in Michigan.

