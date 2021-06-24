Cancel
Corpus Christi, TX

You will be fined if caught setting off fireworks in Corpus Christi city limits or on the beach.

Firework stands are now open ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Please practice safety is you do plan on shooting off fireworks. Remember to not allow young children to light sparklers or any other fireworks themselves. Punk sticks can be used to light the fireworks instead of a match or lighter, as the stick allows you to light the fireworks at a safer distance.

It is illegal to set off fireworks inside Corpus Christi city limits or on the beach.

If caught, you could be fined up to $2,000 per opened package of fireworks.

And remember that one week from today, the city's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is set to take place.

The Mayor's Big Bang Celebration will include a barbecue cookoff and the Mayor's Cup Regatta.

Festivities will wrap up with the Big Bang Show along the Bayfront on Sunday July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

