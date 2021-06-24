Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

German fans should stay away from Wembley for their Euro 2020 showdown against England to make sure they don't catch Covid, country's doctors say

By Harry Howard, David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent, Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 days ago

German football fans have been warned not to attempt to travel to Wembley for Tuesday's Euro 2020 last 16 tie against England.

A senior official of the World Medical Association made the warning because of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19.

'Even a vaccinated person who follows the social distancing rules and makes a pilgrimage to the stadium is taking a limited risk,' chairman Frank Ulrich Montgomery said.

Germany's nail-biting 2-2 draw with Hungary put them into the knockout stages, where they meet England at Wembley Stadium in London.

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and the Delta variant in the UK, anyone returning to Germany from Britain must undergo a two-week quarantine and German nationals have been warned it is not worth the risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVLNv_0aeNjh4s00
German football fans (pictured during last night's match against Hungary) have been warned not to attempt to travel to Wembley for Tuesday's Euro 2020 last 16 tie against England by a senior official of the World Medical Association, because of the highly infectious Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kgufd_0aeNjh4s00
A senior official of the World Medical Association made the warning because of the highly infectious Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus. Pictured: England fans arrive at Wembley ahead of the Three Lions' match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday

Professor Montgomery added to Bavarian newspaper Passauer Neue Presse: 'Anyone who is unvaccinated is acting irresponsibly, given the Delta variant prevalent in the UK and its risk of infection.'

Anyone attending Euro 2020 matches must follow strict entry requirements, which includes proving a negative test for Covid-19.

Covid scare at England's Euro 2020 base as Sky Sports reporter tests positive and is asked to leave St George's Park

St George's Park has today become the scene of a Covid scare after a Sky Sports journalist tested positive for the virus.

Sportsmail understands that the reporter was asked to leave the premises, along with a cameraman from the broadcaster.

What were already stringent controls have been stepped up following the shambles which saw Three Lions pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell forced to self-isolate for 10 days following a lengthy chat with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour after the 0-0 draw, with Gilmour subsequently testing positive.

From the start, medical staff are known to have identified the media as a potential risk to the biosecure bubble.

After a crowd of 25,000 for England's group games, authorities have allowed 45,000 to attend the two last 16 matches at Wembley, equivalent to around 50 percent of capacity.

That will rise to more than 60,000 for the semi-finals and final at the same stadium.

'I consider this to be populism and I can only advise against travel to see the games,' added Montgomery.

'I don't understand why Prime Minister Boris Johnson is allowing this.'

The Government's move, which was announced on Tuesday, means fans from Europe can attend the last two matches of Euro 2020 if they have a negative Covid-19 test or prove they are double vaccinated.

Under other changes to Covid travel regulations which were quietly imposed, top executives from Uefa and Fifa will be able to skip self-isolation requirements so they can attend games.

But the rules are also extended to cover 'senior executives of sponsors and partners' including international TV firms, and 'other relevant figures' including senior football figures and politicians from competing nations.

Downing Street yesterday said that it would not agree anything that 'compromises the safety of the public' and warned officials could be fined if rules are broken.

They are expected to isolate themselves away apart from attending certain events like the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on July 11, and national team training sessions

But the changes to the travel rules specifically allows them to attend 'a meeting with ministers or a controlled event at Number 10'.

It also gives dispensation to attend other meetings 'with the UK Government or the English Football Association'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16twxI_0aeNjh4s00
Germany's nail-biting 2-2 draw with Hungary put them into the knockout stages, where they meet England at Wembley Stadium in London

It raises the prospect of bigwig being given a free pass to schmooze with senior politicians after waltzing into the UK without having to self-isolate, at a time when British tourists face strict curbs on foreign travel.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters that discussions were still under way with Uefa and Public Health England over the 'final detail' of whether officials would be allowed into the UK for the semi-finals and final without having to quarantine.

But he said: 'As I've said before, we wouldn't do anything that compromises the safety of the public.

'Those who are eligible to come will be subject to a strict code of conduct and you can expect that to include daily testing, staying in designated hotels, use of designated private transport and compliance with all other Covid restrictions, including social distancing, face coverings, and test, trace and isolation.'

Asked if they would face fines if these rules were breached, he said: 'We're updating on that... any breaches of restrictions would result in fixed penalty notice fines.'

Uefa is thought to be pushing for 2,500 VIPs to attend the competition's final on July 11 without being subjected to quarantine requirements that apply to other international travellers.

The Times said the Government is approaching a compromise deal that would require Uefa and Fifa officials, politicians, sponsors and broadcasters to agree to only attend football matches – effectively placing them in 'bubbles'.

But this guidance suggest the scope could be wider.

Many VIPs are expected to fly in and out of the country on the same day, or stay overnight in hotels block-booked for the tournament, the paper reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJJLM_0aeNjh4s00
Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and the Delta variant in the UK, anyone returning to Germany from Britain must undergo a two-week quarantine and German nationals have been warned it is not worth the risk. Pictured: England fans at Wembley on Tuesday

Culture Minister John Whittingdale said yesterday the officials will have to follow 'strict restrictions' when they are in the UK, with reports suggesting they will not be allowed to mix outside of 'bubbles'.

He insisted the Government had listened to its scientific advisers who are 'content' for the move to go ahead.

Mr Whittingdale said ministers had 'measured these things very carefully' and the Government will not do anything that could put the nation's coronavirus pandemic progress 'at risk'.

Mr Whittingdale defended the approach as he told Sky News: 'Well, we have listened very carefully to our own scientific advisers. They are content that we can move to this next stage.

'Yes, there will be some people coming in but they will be coming in to attend the game, they will be under the strict restrictions as to what else they can do.

'And we have measured these things very carefully and we won't do anything that will put our success at risk.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

203K+
Followers
77K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Whittingdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley#German#Bavarian#Passauer Neue Presse#Sky Sports#Lions#The Uk Government#British#Public Health England#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
International Travel
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

England legend slams Marcus Rashford after his penalty contributes to Euro 2020 loss against Italy

Former England player and midfield legend, Frank Lampard, has blasted Marcus Rashford for making his penalty kick against Italy more difficult than it needed to be. The Manchester United star was brought on by Gareth Southgate late into the game in order to be one of the penalty takers, but despite sending Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way, Rashford saw his spot-kick agonisingly graze the upright as it went out of play.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane backs Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka to recover from penalty-taking heartache in Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and insists it will give England more motivation for the World Cup in Qatar

Harry Kane has defended Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the trio missed from the spot in an agonising defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final - as the Tottenham Hotspur striker backed the team to use the disappointment as fuel for next year's World Cup in Qatar.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
SoccerNBC Sports

England squad for EURO 2020

England boss Gareth Southgate has named his 26-man England squad for EURO 2020, and there were some huge surprises from the Three Lions boss. Southgate has trusted in England’s young stars over experience, but his final cut from 33 to 26 players caused him a lot of headaches. And he...
SportsWorld Soccer Talk

Violent scenes as ticketless England fans breach Wembley for Euro final

London (AFP) – A “small number” of fans were able to force their way into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, London police said, amid scenes of violent disorder in the British capital ahead of the historic game. “Earlier this afternoon there was a breach of security...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'You don't need Rice and Phillips to beat Ukraine': Jose Mourinho says England's midfield duo should be RESTED by Gareth Southgate along with Harry Maguire for Euro 2020 quarter-final

Jose Mourinho says Gareth Southgate should rest Harry Maguire, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips for England's Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine on Saturday. The Three Lions trio, along with Phil Foden, have all picked up a booking at the tournament so far so would be suspended for the semi-final at Wembley should they receive another yellow card and England go through to the last four.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

England set to enjoy overwhelming support at Wembley for Euro 2020 clash against Germany on Tuesday - with only 1,500 German fans set to be in attendance for the last-16 clash

Only 1,500 Germany fans will be inside Wembley on Tuesday night, with England set to enjoy overwhelming home support. Sportsmail understands that Covid restrictions have meant that the German football association have sold just 1,500 tickets for the last 16 European Championship fixture between the two traditional rivals. Support for...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Italy FA chiefs bemoan their allocation of just 125 tickets for Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain at Wembley... and their limit of only 1,000 fans should Roberto Mancini's side reach the final

Italian FA chiefs have lamented their allocation of barely 100 tickets for Tuesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Spain. Gabriele Gravina, the FA president, claimed his organisation had been given only 125 tickets for the last-four tie, and 1,000 if they reach the final, with both games at Wembley. Gravina said:...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Germany are 'in talks' about taking the knee ahead of Euro 2020 Wembley showdown against England tomorrow despite not kneeling at all in 2021... with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer impressed by solidarity of Three Lions in tackling racism

England could be joined by Germany in taking a knee before their Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley tomorrow night, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has confirmed. Gareth Southgate's Three Lions have consistently taken a knee prior to matches in 2021 to help raise awareness for tackling racism and discrimination. In contract,...
SoccerThe Guardian

German fans downcast but not despairing at Euros loss to England

When Raheem Sterling slid the ball into the German net in the 75th minute, Bruno Farace gave his son Matteo a big hug – half in jubilation, half to lend comfort to his offspring, who was wearing a Germany shirt. The young Anglo-German family was among a crowd of football...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'England are our easiest opponents' insists Stefan Effenberg, but while German pundits play mind games, their fans fear the four-time World Champions 'ARE THERE FOR THE TAKING' in the Euro 2020 showdown at Wembley tonight

England will be Germany's 'easiest opponents' of the tournament so far according to their former midfielder, Stefan Effenberg. And the ex-Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach star's optimism is matched by the German press ahead of tonight's last-16 Euro 2020 tie at Wembley, who see only one outcome. 'I think England...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

England fans should watch tomorrow's Euros quarter final against Ukraine OUTSIDE says Public Health England boss to stop rise in Covid cases

Thousands of England football fans have been told to watch tomorrow's Euro 2020 quarter final clash against Ukraine outside amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases in the UK and Europe. Yvonne Doyle, Public Health England's medical director, said Three Lions supporters should watch the much-anticipated game outdoors rather than indoors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy