This Year’s Broccoli City Fest Returns With D.C.’s Favorite Go-Go Truck

Bethesda’s Jaleo is no more, replaced by another José Andrés effort, Spanish Diner, a breakfast-centric homage to the down-home cooking of his birthplace. The corner spot – with seating for just over 100 inside and nearly 50 more on the patio – got a cheery facelift. It now boasts a bright, bold aesthetic punctuated by bursts of yolky yellow. A series of whimsical doodles of Spanish pintxos (small snacks), created by the artist KuKuXuMuSu and echoing Joan Miro’s playful linework, cover the walls and dot the tabletops. A bounty of plant life hangs down and sprouts up everywhere. Gamers rejoice: The foosball table from Jaleo remains a fixture.