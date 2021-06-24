Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

This Year’s Broccoli City Fest Returns With D.C.’s Favorite Go-Go Truck

By Elliot C. Williams
Posted by 
DCist
DCist
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broccoli City has increasingly become a local staple since its first festival in 2013, in part because it has leaned fully into D.C. culture. In just over a decade, the founders — a pair of Greensboro, North Carolina natives — took their Los Angeles streetwear and eco-conscious events company to D.C.. They quickly went from hosting a few up-and-coming rappers to Jay-Z and Live Nation competing for their brand.

dcist.com

Comments / 0

DCist

DCist

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

 https://dcist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Lil Baby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festivals#Go Go#D C#The Fest#Dj#Live Nation#Covid#Wizards#Wkys#Future Band#Black Alley#Hbcu#Broccolicon#Wakanda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
DCist

First Look: Mijita’s Tex-Mex Brings Puffy Tacos And Frito Pies To Glover Park

When chef Naomi Gallego decided to open Mijita’s Tex-Mex, most of her research involved thinking about what she loved eating as a child growing up in San Antonio, Texas. That meant puffy tacos, Frito pies, and fajitas would be menu essentials at her stall inside restaurateur Aaron Gordon’s Social Beast food hall on Wisconsin Avenue NW in Glover Park, which offers indoor and patio seating, as well as delivery and takeout.
InternetPosted by
DCist

11 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

HOMEGROWN: Friday is the first day of HOMEGROWN, a spoken word performance made in collaboration with local established poets and residents from wards 7 and 8. The event uses tactics from storytelling to hiphop and verse to “[celebrate] local spoken word artists and the resilience of D.C., its people, and our communities.” The show is presented by THEARC Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Spit Dat — and directed by Alina Collins Maldonado. (THEARC, 8:30 p.m.; $5-$10)
TrafficPosted by
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: City Driving

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to overheard(at)dcist[dot]com and...
Bethesda, MDPosted by
DCist

First Look: José Andrés’ Spanish Diner Brings Home-Style Cooking And All-Day Breakfast To Bethesda

Bethesda’s Jaleo is no more, replaced by another José Andrés effort, Spanish Diner, a breakfast-centric homage to the down-home cooking of his birthplace. The corner spot – with seating for just over 100 inside and nearly 50 more on the patio – got a cheery facelift. It now boasts a bright, bold aesthetic punctuated by bursts of yolky yellow. A series of whimsical doodles of Spanish pintxos (small snacks), created by the artist KuKuXuMuSu and echoing Joan Miro’s playful linework, cover the walls and dot the tabletops. A bounty of plant life hangs down and sprouts up everywhere. Gamers rejoice: The foosball table from Jaleo remains a fixture.
EnvironmentPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: Here Comes Elsa

Tropical storm Elsa might cause flash flooding in the D.C. region this evening. [NBC 4]. A longtime appellate court judge is retiring. He’s blind. Here’s the legacy he leaves behind. [Post]. Tenants in Langley Park are still fighting for landlords to fix holes in walls, mold, and malfunctioning heating systems....
EnvironmentPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: Tuesday’s Heat Index Could Break 105 Degrees

It could feel as hot as 105 degrees in some parts of the D.C. area today. [WTOP]. Wizards player Rui Hachimura will be one of Japan’s flag bearers at the Olympics. [WUSA 9]. The sister of the construction worker who was trapped under a building collapse in D.C. last week says he might not walk again. [WTOP]
Washington, DCPosted by
DCist

Metro Ridership Shows Signs Of Recovery

Ridership on D.C. Metro could be making a comeback after more than a year of pandemic lows. On Sunday, July 4, Metro rail ridership topped 210,000 people, the highest single-day total since March 2020. Overall, Metro ridership levels have fallen about 85% since the beginning of the pandemic, and ridership has not reached the peaks seen in 2019. On July 4, 2019, there were more than 400,000 riders on Metro rail, according to WMATA ridership data.
EnvironmentPosted by
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Negative Energy

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to overheard(at)dcist[dot]com and...
EnvironmentPosted by
DCist

Access To D.C.’s Cooling Centers Was Limited Last Week, Despite Heat Emergency

A heat emergency activation alert from D.C. Homeland Security & Emergency Management on June 30. The D.C. government activated its Heat Emergency Plan last week as the heat index reached as high as 105 degrees in some parts of Washington between June 27 and 30. Despite publicly advertised cooling sites, general knowledge of which locations were open to offer relief is limited.
MusicPosted by
DCist

Voices Of Wards 7 And 8: Go-Go Is D.C. Culture

Go-go has seen a swell of public appreciation in recent years. First, at the 2019 BET Awards, D.C. natives Regina Hall and Taraji P. Henson joined Sugar Bear of Experience Unlimited (E.U.) and Rare Essence’s James “Funk” Thomas for a crankin’ go-go tribute. The epic performance solidified the #DontMuteDC movement’s power and highlighted native Washingtonians’ resistance against gentrification and the erasure of Black culture.
Washington, DCPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: It’s Going To Feel Like 100 Degrees Today

Today’s “feels like” temperature could rise to 105 degrees. You can help neighbors by finding a cooling site, or calling the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093. [CWG]. Ludacris responded to Virginia’s Fast and Furious-themed highway sign. [WJLA]. A new documentary will tell the history of Enik Alley Coffeehouse, a safe space...

Comments / 0

Community Policy