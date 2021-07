JACKSON, Wyo. — June’s full moon also known as the Strawberry Moon, will reach peak illumination today, June 24 at about 12:40 p.m in Jackson Hole. While it will reach 100% illumination, the moon will not be visible until it rises above the valley this evening. The moon will be at 99.6% illumination, and if there is no opportunity to get outside and gaze upward, the moon will be at 99.5% illumination tomorrow June 25.