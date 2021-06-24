Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Southern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Southern Hidalgo HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 110 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees for some spots this afternoon. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.