Texas State

Trying to beat the heat? Pools and splash pads across Central Texas are open

25 News KXXV and KRHD
Residents in Central Texas looking for a way to beat the heat this summer will be able to enjoy splash pads and pools for the first time in over a year.

Although there is still a national lifeguard shortage , many Central Texas pools have been able to open to the public.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) has said they aren't aware of any scientific reports that state COVID-19 can be spread through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.

Some pool hours have been altered due to staffing, so make sure to call and check their hours before going.


