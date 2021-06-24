Massive comet to fly by Saturn in 2031

While scanning the sky for dark energy and objects in the outer Solar System, astronomers this month uncovered a massive comet that will knock on Saturn’s front door in the next decade, New Scientist reports. Although an asteroid or comet in Earth’s cosmic neighborhood is nothing new, the comet—known as 2014 UN271—is much larger than most: At between 100 and 370 kilometers wide, it dwarfs the 10-kilometer-wide asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. The new comet also has a peculiarly long orbit—40,000 times the distance between Earth and the Sun. It’s unknown how unique UN271 is, but as it gets closer to the Sun, scientists hope to get a better picture of its shape—and prepare studies and a potential fly-by in 2031.