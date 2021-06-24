It’s Been One Year Since Nicky’s Cruisin Diner Closed
Of all the places that closed during 2020, most of them because of the pandemic, I think one of the places I miss the most is Nicky's. One year ago today, Classic Cars packed the diner's parking lot for one final Cruisin, before the restaurant closed it's doors for good. I remember walking around, almost in disbelief, that this legendary place, that had occupied a spot on Union Street for decades, would no longer be open.i95rocks.com
Comments / 0