Data and Technology – Critical Links to Ensuring Medications Get to Patients on Time
Supply chain leaders know there are various reasons for supply disruptions. It can be an upstream disruption, a global pandemic or even something as unusual as a ship blocking the Suez Canal. In the environment of rising drug prices and supply chain uncertainty, technology has become an enabler that can help hospitals and health systems access the right data to stay ahead of the curve and ensure uninterrupted flow of critical drugs and products to minimize revenue loss and impact on patient outcomes.www.sdcexec.com
