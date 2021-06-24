Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee activist charged in traffic cone toss into truck

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor has filed charges of reckless endangerment against a Black protester accused of throwing a traffic cone into the driver’s side window of a pickup truck in downtown Nashville last summer during a protest against racial injustice.

Court records show Justin Jones was arrested on the charges stemming from the June 2020 protest in which officials said Jones and other demonstrators blocked vehicles near the state Capitol. Jones said on Twitter that the truck driver was “making threats” and “yelling racial slurs and pushing his car into protesters.”

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office released security footage of the incident Wednesday, saying he notified Jones’ attorney and shared the video with him two weeks ago. Jones faces a grand jury indictment filed last week. He posted on social media Wednesday that he turned himself in, and has questioned why it took a year for charges to be filed.

Funk’s office said in the statement that “This office does not intend to prosecute peaceful protestors.” Jones, meanwhile, called the charges “retaliation” that “serves as a dramatic and sure confirmation that our struggle is effective.”

From a high angle and without sound, the video shows a person identified by prosecutors as Jones and a half-dozen other demonstrators standing in the street. Jones put the traffic cone in front of the truck and another protester appeared to talk through a megaphone to the truck’s driver, according to the footage. Nearby, another car rolls into a different protester, who falls to the ground and walks off shortly after with another’s help.

Jones and another protester talked with the truck driver, who proceeded to drive over the traffic cone. According to the video, the person identified by prosecutors as Jones then picked it up and poked it through the window before tossing it into the window as the truck drove away. The cone bounced out of the cabin and back into the street.

Jones tweeted Wednesday that protesters have the right to “challenge an entrenched white power structure in its variety of forms from the State Capitol to the District Attorney’s Office.” The 25-year-old activist has been arrested various times during largely peaceful protests throughout the years. He said he now faces 14 charges.

“They will try to push a false narrative portraying me as ‘violent’ as a way to deflect from their own actions,” Jones tweeted. “They will suggest that I am out of order. That is their strategy. However, I’m hopeful for the chance to present our evidence in a transparent manner.”

Last August, Jones’ group was targeted when lawmakers made it a felony for illegally camping on state property. At the time, activists had been staying across the street from the Capitol for weeks, demanding meetings with top GOP leaders, particularly Gov. Bill Lee, to discuss police reform. Republican lawmakers had grown increasingly irritated at protesters who blocked their parking garage.

Nashville police announced arrest warrants last summer for Jones and another activist on riot charges, stating the pair walked on a police cruiser during a protest, damaging it. Three hours after the announcement, police recalled the warrants after reviewing “additional information” received by them and Funk.

In another high-profile incident, Jones and another protester were arrested in February 2019 upon being accused of throwing a cup of liquid at ex-House Speaker Glen Casada and other lawmakers while protesting the bust of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, one of the Ku Klux Klan’s early leaders, inside the Capitol.

The case was resolved under an agreement barring Jones from contacting those lawmakers and visiting the legislative building until April 22, 2020. A ban on entering the state Capitol that was also in his bond conditions was lifted under the resolution.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
274K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
Nashville, TN
Cars
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Bedford Forrest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cone#Ap#Twitter#The State Capitol#Gop#Republican#House#Confederate#The Ku Klux Klan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

3 arrested in boy’s killing in Memphis on Fourth of July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy on the Fourth of July in Memphis, Tennessee. Jordan Pittman was arrested Saturday on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Kelby Shorty and for wounding two other people who survived the holiday shooting, Memphis authorities said in court filings.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

CHICAGO (AP) — Plotted to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory: Check. Discussed bringing weapons into Washington to aid in the plan: Check. Succeeded with co-insurrectionists, if only temporarily, in stopping Congress from carrying out a vital constitutional duty: Check. Accusations against Jan. 6 rioter Thomas Caldwell certainly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy