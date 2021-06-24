Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York to add ‘X’ gender mark on government IDs

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers will be able to designate their sex as “female,” “male” or “X” on driver’s licenses and birth certificates under a law that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed Thursday.

Nonbinary New Yorkers sued in March arguing the state was discriminating against them by failing to provide the “X” option to indicate nonbinary, intersex, undesignated or other.

The new law will take effect in 180 days.

New Yorkers will no longer have to publish their name change, address, birth place and birth date in a newspaper, which the previous law requires within 60 days of a name change. They could also ask to seal sex designation papers because of the risk of violence or discrimination. And the law precludes courts from requiring the individual to notify federal immigration authorities about their sex designation change.

Bill supporters, including Democratic sponsors Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, said it’s too hard for transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, and intersex New Yorkers to obtain accurate ID documents needed to access health care, employment, travel, housing and education.

Nearly two-thirds of transgender New Yorkers said none of their IDs had the name and gender they preferred in a 2015 survey of nearly 1,800 New York residents by the National Center for Transgender Equality.

“The Gender Recognition Act won’t just allow people to access accurate identity documents,” New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman said in a statement. “It will bring an end to the government-sanctioned stigma, red tape, and discrimination that has accompanied New Yorkers seeking identity documents that reflect who they are for far too long.”

The law would also allow space on a drivers’ license that indicates if an applicant is a veteran.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

504K+
Followers
274K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hoylman
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Non Binary Gender#Gender Equality#Ap#New Yorkers#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

BC-The Conversation for July 13, 10am, ADVISORY

------- TODAY’S HIGHLIGHTS:. COMMENTARY New laws that take aim at critical race theory could pose serious dilemmas for teachers when it comes to describing America’s past, a curriculum specialist says. 879 words. By Nicholas Ensley Mitchell, University of Kansas. COMMENTARY Immigration judges must base their decisions to grant asylum to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy