Becton Dickinson Taps Wilmer and McCarter for Trade Libel Suit
Medical device maker Becton Dickinson and subsidiary C.R. Bard Inc. filed a false advertising and trade libel lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against Illinois-based Medline Industries Inc. The suit, which pursues claims under the Lanham Act and New Jersey state law, was brought by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and McCarter & English. The cases centers on Medline’s statements related to Bard’s SureStep Foley catheter trays. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-12929, Becton Dickinson & Company et al v. Medline Industries Inc.www.law.com
