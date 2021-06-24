Becton Dickinson Taps Wilmer and McCarter for Trade Libel Suit

Welcome to another edition of our Litigation Leaders series, featuring the litigation practice leaders of the biggest firms in the country. Meet Gary Bornstein and Kevin Orsini, co-Heads of the litigation department at Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Both are based in New York, as are all the firm’s litigators. But both also have spent considerable time in California in recent years. Bornstein has defended Qualcomm against a wide-sweeping antitrust suit and represented Epic Games in its landmark challenge to certain charges and limits Apple places on third-party developers who use its App Store. Orsini has represented Northern California utility PG&E in a mix of complex litigation, bankruptcy proceedings, and government investigations—some related historic wildfires in the region in recent years.