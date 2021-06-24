Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Becton Dickinson Taps Wilmer and McCarter for Trade Libel Suit

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical device maker Becton Dickinson and subsidiary C.R. Bard Inc. filed a false advertising and trade libel lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against Illinois-based Medline Industries Inc. The suit, which pursues claims under the Lanham Act and New Jersey state law, was brought by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and McCarter & English. The cases centers on Medline’s statements related to Bard’s SureStep Foley catheter trays. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-12929, Becton Dickinson & Company et al v. Medline Industries Inc.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libel#False Advertising#C R Bard Inc#District Court#Mccarter English#Law Com Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessLaw.com

Former SeneGence Skin Care Employee Faces Trade Secret Suit

Seyfarth Shaw filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of skin care company SeneGence International. The suit pursues claims against Soda Chanda Suon, a former employee, for alleged misappropriation of confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:21-cv-01168, Sgii Inc. d/b/a SeneGence International Inc. v. Suon.
LawLaw.com

Silicon Valley Game Developer Taps Tyz Law Group and Perkins Coie in Copyright Suit

A team of attorneys from Tyz Law Group and Perkins Coie have stepped in to defend Silicon Valley game designer AviaGames Inc. in a copyright lawsuit in the Northern District of California. The suit, brought by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Skillz Platform Inc. and game developer Big Run Studios Inc., accuses Avia of copying core elements of its Bingo Clash game from Big Run’s Blackout Bingo. The Tyz Law team includes Jennifer Kelly, Ryan Tyz, Erin Jones, Ciara McHale, and Sean Apple. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim, is 3:21-cv-04656, Big Run Studios Inc. et al v. AviaGames Inc.
Kirkland, NYLaw.com

Kirkland Snags Paul Weiss Partner, Boosting Public Company M&A Practice

A New York-based M&A partner from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is taking her practice to Kirkland & Ellis. Rachael Coffey is joining Kirkland’s M&A practice, another sign of Kirkland’s ambitions to handle more public company large deals. The firm added Edward Lee from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz last year and David Klein, also from Paul Weiss, in 2019. The firm’s corporate practice also boosted its bench earlier this year by hiring partners from Vinson & Elkins and Baker Botts.
BusinessLaw.com

Sephora Taps NLJ 500 Firm to Defend Against Social Media Influencer's Defamation Suit

A team of attorneys from Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg are representing beauty retailer Sephora USA and Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Yeh in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit was filed May 27 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Riley, Warnock & Jacobson and Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht on behalf of Amanda Ensing, a social media influencer. Ensing contends that Sephora defamed her by stating that she had ‘made light’ of the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr, is 3:21-cv-00421, Ensing v. Sephora USA, Inc. et al.
LawLaw.com

The Current Status and Future of the Law Firm Workplace

It’s no surprise the legal sector has entered unprecedented times. Most industries are navigating the effects of rapid forced changes caused by the pandemic. What sets the legal sector apart is the major shifts law firms have experienced over the last 12 months which have been predicted by experts for over a decade. The pandemic served as a catalyst to accelerate those trends ahead at lightning speed.
LawLaw.com

Litigation Leaders: What the ‘Cravath System’ of Talent Development and Generalist Approach Mean to Gary Bornstein and Kevin Orsini

Welcome to another edition of our Litigation Leaders series, featuring the litigation practice leaders of the biggest firms in the country. Meet Gary Bornstein and Kevin Orsini, co-Heads of the litigation department at Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Both are based in New York, as are all the firm’s litigators. But both also have spent considerable time in California in recent years. Bornstein has defended Qualcomm against a wide-sweeping antitrust suit and represented Epic Games in its landmark challenge to certain charges and limits Apple places on third-party developers who use its App Store. Orsini has represented Northern California utility PG&E in a mix of complex litigation, bankruptcy proceedings, and government investigations—some related historic wildfires in the region in recent years.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 78,942 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 717,654.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Federal Judge Weighs Challenge to New Property Insurance Law

A federal judge heard arguments about whether he should block a key part of a new Florida property insurance law, with a Hillsborough County construction company arguing that the measure violates First Amendment rights. Gale Force Roofing and Restoration LLC filed a lawsuit last month challenging part of the law...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
LawLaw.com

NYLJ 100: Large New York Law Firms Tightly Controlled Head Count Growth

The rapid expansion of New York’s largest law firms finally halted last year, amid the rocky times of the pandemic, and several big firms in the New York Law Journal 100 saw their head count in the state plummet by double-digits. The NYLJ 100 tracks the number of full-time equivalent...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 976 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Florida StateLaw.com

The Disruptor: South Florida Litigator Makes History With SPAC Merger Listed on Nasdaq at $32B

A Coral Gables litigator saw his company become publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange Monday, with an enterprise value of $32.6 billion. John H. Ruiz’s MSP Recovery LLC specializes in the recovery of Medicare and Medicaid secondary payments. It struck a deal with blank check business Lionheart Acquisition Corp. to become the second biggest special-purpose acquisition company merger ever, according to company data.
Public HealthLaw.com

Effect of COVID-19 EOs on Statutes of Limitations

As most New York practitioners are aware, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Orders, commencing in March 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, put New York on “pause”—effectively freezing statutory and court imposed deadlines for all manner of legal proceedings. For civil proceedings, at least, that stoppage lasted through Nov. 3, 2020. In the months since, a few courts have had a chance to interpret the orders and address some of their inherent ambiguities.
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

Swab maker extends furlough

PITTSTON — A Maine company that’s one of two major producers of COVID-19 testing swabs has extended a furlough for 180 employees. The three-week furlough extension at Puritan Medical Products’ manufacturing plant in Pittston was announced late last week as the company works to finalize orders from the federal government for additional products.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Hematology Analyzers Market 2021-2029 Detailed Analysis by SYSMEX CORPORATION, Beckman Coulter, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc, Bayer, HORIBA ABX SAS, Boule Medical AB, MINDRAY, Sinnowa

The major evaluation of the Global Hematology Analyzers Market is contained with respect to the major growth drivers, market shares, key opportunities, growth trends, expansion prospects and other important factors that play an important role in the expansion of the global Hematology Analyzers market over the forecast time frame. Further, the document contains thorough evaluation of the business space based on various aspects such as the supply chain, regional overview and industry players. The report contains the list of major companies that have witnessed a significant growth in the business space. It further offers data regarding the key insights and offers details on the latest buyers, vendors and partnerships in the industry.
HealthLaw.com

Amid Pandemic, Bankruptcy Lawyer Michael Budwick Pivots from Ponzi Schemes to Candy Store Woes

Michael Budwick, partner at Miami-based Meland Budwick, is best known for his work on some of the highest-profile financial crimes of the past two decades. He’s appeared on national television to chronicle his recovery efforts for the victims of multimillion and billion-dollar Ponzi schemes, from local scammers like Claudio Osorio to the $2 billion national scheme by Minnesota-based fraudster Tom Petters.
Public SafetyLaw.com

Alleged Nickel Fraud in Singapore Ensnares Top Lawyers

Three leading Singaporean lawyers are among the victims of the alleged fraudster Ng Yu Zhi, a 34-year-old commodity trader who fabricated at least $744.5 million worth of nickel deals that were never fulfilled. According to the charge sheets, Ng’s victims include the general counsel of state-owned investor Temasek International Siok...

Comments / 0

Community Policy