Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Most Marketable Bulldogs

By Evan Crowell
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 18 days ago

Starting in July, college athletes will be able to profit off their image. The Name, Image, and Likeness bill was recently passed and will allow athletes to sign endorsement deals with companies.

A few Georgia Bulldogs have already agreed to partnerships. Multiple players signed with Onward Reserve, a clothing company based in Athens.

Businesses have a great opportunity. They are able to establish partnerships with college athletes that are known nationwide before they become professionals. This will give them a leg up in negotiations later on, as they will have already repped the athlete for multiple years.

There are a lot of factors that go into determining if an athlete is marketable. In order to sign with a large company, the athlete would likely play a premier position, have a large social media presence and have experience on the collegiate level.

Here are the Georgia Bulldogs that we view as the most marketable. This list is very fluid and will change throughout the season.

JT Daniels, QB

This should come as no surprise to anyone. Daniels is a marketer's dream for many reasons. He hails from California and has a distinct personality and sense of humor that sets him apart.

He also plays quarterback for a premier school and has already put up production in the SEC.

An argument could be made that Daniels is one of the most marketable college athletes in the country. Considering that he plays in college football's biggest conference, has a chance to contend for a national title and has a large presence, Daniels checks all the boxes.

He will likely secure a large deal from a nationwide company. There will only be a handful of players that get big deals and Daniels should be one of them.

George Pickens, WR

Pickens is an intriguing client. He has cemented himself as a superstar receiver who constantly generates attention wherever he goes.

Furthermore, he projects as a high-end draft pick leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft with projections as high as the first round depending on how his rehab and potential return to the starting lineup for Georgia go this season.

Pickens is already a collegiate star, but has the potential to become a superstar on the next level. His size and athleticism suggest dominance in the NFL, and big-time receivers are extremely marketable.

A large company will likely sign Pickens because of his long-term upside. For example, after his rookie season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. became the face of multiple companies, including Head and Shoulders shampoo. Beckham played for the New York Giants, a prime-time market that helped him command millions of dollars in endorsement money.

If a large global company bets on the upside of Pickens, it could be handsomely rewarded in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPTTD_0aeNiWD800

Brock Vandagriff, QB

Quarterbacks draw attention and money and Vandagriff is the most talented quarterback on the roster at the moment although he hasn't yet played a down of college football.

He can make any throw in the book and has the athleticism to go with it. His personality feels home-grown and genuine, but does translate to a national stage.

Vandagriff has already signed with Onward Reserve. Fans should expect to see Vandagriff marketed as the company's face, as he is the highest-profile athlete to sign with them.

Kendall Milton, RB

Milton is set to be the lead back on a powerhouse SEC team, if not this year then certainly in 2022. That alone should draw eyes around the nation, especially considering the strong line of Georgia running backs.

Milton hails from Fresno, Calif. He is fashionable and has a strong presence on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwQvI_0aeNiWD800

Amarius Mims, T

Superstar left tackles do draw attention, and Mims could be the best to come through Georgia in a long time.

The staff has raved about the potential of the freshman, and he could be the starting left tackle by the end of the season. NFL success certainly appears to be on the horizon.

Mims could sign with a smaller company now and eventually become the face of it. He has an engaging personality and should be one of the best tackles around the nation in a few years.

Kelee Ringo, CB

Superstar corners draw eyes. Expect to see LSU's Derek Stingley compensated well this season.

Ringo has all of the physical tools that suggest future NFL stardom. He was the most explosive athlete of all corners during spring drills and has NFL size.

If he can put it all together at some point this season, Ringo could draw some serious attention. His physical profile suggests first-rounder, and if he gets up to speed on the field, he could see some serious money off it.

Smael Mondon, ILB

This may surprise some people, but Mondon will be one of the most marketable athletes on Georgia's roster, not only for his talents on the field but his interests off it.

A special player, Mondon is a freak athlete who picks things up quickly and is attentive to detail. He could be the first linebacker off the bench this year, and recent history suggests that he is the next great inside linebacker from Athens.

Mondon also aspires to start a clothing line. He understands fashion and social media trends and could capitalize on his own in this free-market space.

Comments / 0

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
223
Followers
350
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Marketer#Bulldogs#American Football#Likeness#Onward Reserve#Sec#Wr Pickens#The New York Giants#Qb Quarterbacks#Lsu#Ilb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Pre-Camp Position Battle: JACK

Azeez Ojulari was one of the most prolific edge rushers Georgia has had play the position in recent memory. Not only was the now New York Giant disruptive as a pass rusher, but he could hold the edge and stop the run. He was described as "a freaky-looking player" by his new teammate and Giants' captain Blake Martinez.
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Football Hires Former Player

Add former UGA edge rusher D'Andre Walker to the list of former players being added to the support staff. Walker tweeted out a graphic of himself on Twitter, mentioning that he was hired by Georgia's Athletic Association. Walker played four years in Athens at the JACK outside linebacker position, most...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Ranked 23rd QB in College Football

The college football season is right around the corner, with fewer than 60 days until Georgia heads to Charlotte, N.C., to play the Clemson Tigers in a highly anticipated matchup of top-five football teams. As the season approaches, there are plenty of opinions to cipher through, such as Pro Football...
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Starts Fall Camp in Less than a Month

With a start date for fall camp in 2021 less than a month away, it's time to look forward to what's in store for the Bulldogs faithful. Since the end of spring practice, the Dawgs have been away from the practice field, where the spring was concluded with the annual G-Day game inside Sanford Stadium.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Blue Prints for Success: Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter was a five-star defensive lineman out of Apopka, Florida in the 2020 class. Expectations were high for the football and basketball standout; the latter made a name for himself, throwing down dunks looking like Zion Williamson. As a true freshman Carter was one of the most dominant players...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia?

Georgia fans have grown accustomed to being a high-powered recruiting juggernaut, and following a June filled with unofficial and official visits the likes college football has never seen, many fans expected a rush of commitments. Well, that hasn't happened yet. However, it appears Georgia fans could be getting good news...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia 2022 Class Projection - Defense

We are nearing the closing stretch of what has been the craziest, most peculiar, unique, and compelling recruiting cycle in college football history. That is no exaggeration. For nearly 16 months, high school football prospects weren't allowed onto college campuses. This caused an absolute free for all starting June 1st when visits opened back up around the country.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Freshman Faces: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Georgia needed to replenish its inside linebacker room this year and the Bulldogs signed a historic group, which included the college-ready Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Dumas-Johnson hails from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., the first from the Free State since tackle Pat Allen in the 2015 class. He often goes overlooked...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Kamari Wilson Announces Top 6

Five-star IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson has posted a video to his Twitter account announcing the top six schools in his recruitment. Wilson is one the most sought-after prospects in the 2022 class and Georgia is in the running. Wilson announced a top six of LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M,...
Alabaster, ALPosted by
DawgsDaily

Jeremiah Alexander Makes Decision

Five-star edge rusher out of Alabaster, Alabama, just made his college decision and has decided to recommit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, becoming the Tide's 10th overall commitment in the class so far. Alexander recommitted from Alabama back in the fall and remained one of Alabama's top targets throughout the...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Freshman Faces: Chaz Chambliss

Since arriving at Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart has recruited high-character players off the field and freshman linebacker Chaz Chambliss epitomizes that. Chambliss played high-school football for the Carrollton Trojans in a town just two hours away from Athens. He committed to the Bulldogs in the summer leading up to his senior year and never wavered in the time leading up to early national signing day.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

JT Daniels Praises Jermaine Burton

It didn't take long for Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton to establish electric chemistry. Eight catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. That was the damage that Burton and Daniels delivered to Mississippi State in Daniels' first start for the Bulldogs. Daniels followed that performance by...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Which Past Georgia Stars Would Have Benefited Most from NIL?

The hottest topic in college football today is that student-athletes can finally receive compensation for their name, image and likeness. Numerous players across the country have already found ways to profit off themselves and their value as student-athletes. Georgia Football is certainly no exception. Running back Kendall Milton has a line of T-shirts while stablemate Zamir White is currently available on Cameo. Other players like quarterback JT Daniels have management deals to help maximize his NIL.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tre'Quon Fegans Recruitment Becoming Vital

In college football, you can never get enough secondary help, which is why Georgia is in the thick of things for corner Tre'Quon Fegans. Fegans narrowed his recruitment down to five schools on Wednesday. The list included Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. Many believe that this recruitment is...
Auburn, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Demetris Robertson Commits to Auburn

Former Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson has committed to play his final season of college football with the Auburn Tigers. In a statement he released on social media Thursday he said the following:. "Thank you Georgia Football from the bottom of my heart for everything. From Coach Smart to Coach...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Three UGA Assistant Coaches Receive Extensions

According to a report by OnlineAthens' Marc Weiszer, Georgia decided to extend the contracts of three assistant coaches earlier this year. Those three include offensive line coach Matt Luke, inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann and defensive line coach Tray Scott. All three coaches agreed to one-year contract extensions in February.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tre’Quon Fegans Narrows Recruitment to Five

Georgia got some big news on the recruiting front Wednesday as 2022 defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans has officially narrowed his recruitment to five schools. The Bulldogs have been in pursuit of Fegans for the better part of the last year. Earlier in the cycle, they appeared to be out of this recruitment, but have gotten back into it over the last month or so.
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Jayden Gibson Cuts List To Eight

Georgia has been actively recruiting 2022 wide receiver Jayden Gibson over the last few days, and they have been included in his final eight schools. Gibson posted an announcement to his social media feeds on Wednesday. His top right includes Georgia, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Strength of Schedule Ranked No. 12 in SEC

The Southeastern Conference is typically known for its top to bottom football depth in any given year. However, heading into 2021, with the current state of the SEC East, there's reasons to question just how tough Georgia's schedule truly is outside of a Week-1 monster matchup with the Clemson Tigers.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

UGA Front Seven Could Produce Five First-Rounders

Georgia has been known for producing elite front-seven players over the years, at least at the linebacker position. What separates this 2021 group apart is the depth of talent up front along with elite linebackers. All of these five individuals have a real shot to be first-rounders, and a few...

Comments / 0

Community Policy