Knife-wielding man disrupts mass at Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland
OAKLAND, California (KGO) — A man with a knife broke into the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland on Sunday morning, yelling at a priest and disrupting mass. The church says security was trying to keep the man out, but he got in through an open door and started yelling profanities at the clergy. Eventually, the priest was able to escort the man outside. No one was injured, but the incident is revealing a larger trend.abc17news.com
