Ohio Supreme Court awards Allen County Courts $200,000 grant for software upgrades

NOTICE OF SALE, SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF OTSEGO, NEW YORK LAND&LAKES DEVELOPMENT, LLC, Plaintiff, Against EUNICE GLEATON-BRACEY, Index No.: EF2020-186, Defendant. Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly entered in the Otsego County ClerkÂ's Office on May 5, 2021, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at the Otsego County Courthouse, 193 Main Street, in the Village of Cooperstown, County of Otsego, State of New York on July 27, 2021 at 10:00AM, premises known as Lot No. 8 - Hawk Feather Farm, Mooretown Road, Pittsfield, New York 13411, and described as follows: ALL that piece or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Town of Pittsfield, County of Otsego and State of New York, known on the tax maps of the Otsego County Treasurer as Section 171.00, Block 2, and Lot 8.00. The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $11,074.83 plus interest and costs. The premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # EF2020-186. Per the 6th Judicial District Foreclosure Auction Plan, all persons are hereby notified that the aforementioned auction will be conducted in a manner that reduces the risk of transmission of Covid-19. Please take notice that all persons attending the auction are required to wear face masks that cover both their mouth and nose and are required to observe social distancing. Adherence to these requirements is a condition of participation in the auction. For sale information, please visit Auction.com at www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832. Bridget M. Talerico, Esq., Referee, 9 Morgan Lane, New Hartford, NY 13413, Dated: 6/11/2021.