Allen County, OH

Ohio Supreme Court awards Allen County Courts $200,000 grant for software upgrades

By Stacey Myers Cook
hometownstations.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County Court System is getting ready for an overhaul of its software system that will streamline their overall case management. What now takes 30 clicks may only take half that amount to process with the new Courtview 3 web-based program that will connect all county courts to each other. The Ohio Supreme Court has awarded the county courts a $200,000 grant to go toward the nearly $300,000 upgrade. Commissioners will approve the remaining amount out of the capital budget. Currently, each court has their own software separate from the others.

