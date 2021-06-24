Senator Collins welcomes Presque Isle students to Washington, D.C.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Today, U.S. Senator Susan Collins met with 9th and 10th grade Presque Isle students, along with teachers from Presque Isle Middle School, who traveled to Washington, D.C., as part of the school’s annual trip. This is the first Maine school group to visit since the beginning of the pandemic. Presque Isle cancelled their trip last year due to COVID-19. “I was delighted to welcome these students from Presque Isle to our nation’s capital. D.C. offers countless educational opportunities, and I am glad that these students have the chance to experience them firsthand,” said Senator Collins. “These bright young people will be the future leaders of our state. I told them that if I can go from the halls of Caribou High School to the Chambers of the United States Senate, they can do anything if they work hard, follow their dreams, and never give up.”