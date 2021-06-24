Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presque Isle, ME

Senator Collins welcomes Presque Isle students to Washington, D.C.

By WAGM News
wagmtv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Today, U.S. Senator Susan Collins met with 9th and 10th grade Presque Isle students, along with teachers from Presque Isle Middle School, who traveled to Washington, D.C., as part of the school’s annual trip. This is the first Maine school group to visit since the beginning of the pandemic. Presque Isle cancelled their trip last year due to COVID-19. “I was delighted to welcome these students from Presque Isle to our nation’s capital. D.C. offers countless educational opportunities, and I am glad that these students have the chance to experience them firsthand,” said Senator Collins. “These bright young people will be the future leaders of our state. I told them that if I can go from the halls of Caribou High School to the Chambers of the United States Senate, they can do anything if they work hard, follow their dreams, and never give up.”

www.wagmtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presque Isle, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
Local
Maine Education
City
Caribou, ME
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
Presque Isle, ME
Education
City
Presque Isle, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Wagm#Caribou High School#The Senate Youth Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy